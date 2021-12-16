LG announces totally bizarre TV – and we’re not sure how to feel

We are all for innovative and interesting designs here at Creative Bloq, especially for products as familiar as a television. But LG has just announced that it is releasing a TV that you can wheel about your house, and we don't know how to feel about it.

The LG Stanbyme is a 27-inch display television that sits at the top of an abnormally long adjustable pole and a wheeled base, making it super easy for you to nail the optimal viewing position in every room of the house. But the fun doesn't stop there, not only is the TV battery-powered, but the screen can also rotate so you can watch your favourite shows in portrait mode as well as landscape (although we're not sure why you'd want to). Looking to upgrade your viewing experience? Make sure you check out our roundup of the best TVs.

Since when did we need a portrait TV? (Image credit: LG)

According to TechRadar, the unconventional TV was announced in the run-up to CES 2022 (a large-scale tech event). The TV was designed for "optimal comfort when lying in bed, cooking in the kitchen or lounging on the living room sofa,” which we wouldn't complain about, but it's just a shame it looks so weird with its gangly pole as it feels a little dystopian.

The design reminds us of the 'Telepresence' screens in the episode of Community when convicts take charge of the school via the robot-controlled screens on wheels (see below). Although, we seriously doubt that the LG Stanbyme will be used for any crime. And while it is supposedly futuristic, we can't help but feel like a TV on wheels reminds us of the old sets we had at school (anyone else?).

Community's Telepresence screens are fairly similar to the LG Stanbyme (Image credit: NBC)

The LG Stanbyme was announced alongside the LG Objet TV; another unconventionally designed television. The Objet is specifically designed to lean up against a wall and has a remote control fabric curtain that will cover the screen to make your TV blend into your home environment better when you aren't watching TV. We feel like this is a bit of an unnecessary feature to have because it isn't particularly functional and we would be terrified that the TV would fall over, but we do think that its minimal design is very appealing.

We would be petrified that the TV would slip over (Image credit: LG)

We will have to wait until January 4th to see what other obscure products LG has in store for us at the CES 2022 event. If you can't wait that long for a new TV, then why not check out our guide on the best TV for PS5. But if you haven't got your hands on a PS5 yet, then make sure you check out our guide on where to buy the PlayStation 5.

