Is this what the iPhone 14 Pro will look like?

Just like every year, we've heard a ton of rumours and leaks about the upcoming iPhone model – and if every single one of them turned out to be accurate, we'd be in for a pretty revolutionary product come September. Alas, they can't all be true (it probably won't have another screen on the back, no) – but we're starting to get a pretty good idea of what's in store.

It's sounding like the iPhone 14 Pro will steal the show, with an awesome new chip and, notably, the removal of the controversial 'notch'. And now, fan-made 3D renders might have given us our best glimpse yet at the upcoming device in gold. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 Pro deals available now.)

The notch is gone (Image credit: Pigtou)

The renders by Pigtou bring together all the iPhone 14 rumours we've heard so far and show exactly what the finished product might look like. And the most obvious difference is that new pill + hole camera cutout. Long considered a blight on the supposedly all-screen design of the iPhone, the notch has taken up precious pixels since 2017 – but as this render shows, the new design should offer a greater body-to-screen ratio.

Elsewhere, the camera cutout is (again) a little larger than last time – surely it won't be long until the back of an iPhone is all camera. Other than that, there's not a lot of difference here. The stainless steel sides remain, and we're still seeing a Lightning port (bad news for anyone hoping for USB-C).

The Lightning port remains (Image credit: Pigtou)

But what these renders don't show is what's on the inside. Apple is rumoured to be saving its new A16 chip for the Pro models only this year, which means the gulf between the standard iPhone and the 14 Pro could be a lot wider than normal. If that's the case, a few Apple fans could be in for a tough decision come September.

Of course, time will tell what Apple really has up its sleeve for the iPhone 14. But in the meantime, if you want the best iPhone experience available right here and now, check out today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

Read more: