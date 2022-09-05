If this is Apple's radical new Apple Watch Pro design then bring on September 7th

Apple's 'Far Out' event might be just two days away, but the rumour mill is showing no signs of slowing down. Nope – it's still churning out leak after leak, and might just have given us our first glance at what the redesigned 'Apple Watch Pro' might look like.

One of the most persistently rumoured products for Wednesday's event is a brand new Apple Watch – not just the Series 8, but a new 'rugged' model with extra features aimed more towards extreme sports fans. And it looks like it might finally introduce some new buttons to the hardware itself. (Feeling impatient? Take a look at today's best Apple Labor Day deals.)

Alleged CAD files showing the Apple Watch Pro (Image credit: 91mobiles)

News leaked CAD drawings and alleged images of third party cases are both pointing towards the addition of a whole new button on the left of the Apple Watch, as well as a new protrusion containing the power button and digital crown.

As spotted by MacRumors (opens in new tab), the Apple Watch Pro CAD files also appear to reveal that we're finally in for a flat design. Rumoured for at least the last two generations of Apple Watch, a flat screen has been yet to materialise.

So what's great about an extra button? It's likely that this will bring extra workout functionality – which could be great news for athletes. A touchscreen can be hard to navigate, let alone operate, while partaking in any sport (even those comedy Apple Watch workouts). And with that new digital crown enclosure looking a lot more waterproof, it's possible the Apple Watch Pro could be particularly aimed towards surfing and even diving.

So, if these images are indeed genuine, perhaps the 'Pro' will stand for 'protrusion'. Okay, perhaps not. Either way, we haven't got long to wait – check out what to expect on Wednesday, and how to watch the Apple event. And if you don't fancy waiting, take a look at today's best Apple Watch Series 7 deals below.

