The latest iPhone 14 Pro camera rumour is a big disappointment

We've heard no shortage of rumours about the iPhone 14 line up, which we can pretty safely assume will arrive next month. From battery life to design, it seems plenty of changes are afoot – but while the new camera has sounded awesome so far, new rumours suggest it could be disappointing in certain situations.

A seasoned Apple leaker has confirmed rumours that we're in for the first 48MP camera with the iPhone 14 Pro, which could be "the best in a smartphone" – but only if the conditions are right. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 deals available now.)

A fan-made render of the iPhone 14 (Image credit: Matt Talks Tech)

LeaksApplePro claims (below) that the 48mp camera looks incredible "if there's enough light". But in low light conditions, it's "worse than the iPhone 13 Pro," with a substantial amount of noise. While it sounds like an upgrade in general, it would be seriously surprising to see an iPhone camera look worse than its predecessor even in specific conditions.

-There are some issues with the camera system. The new 48MP sensor is “the best one in a smartphone if there’s enough light,” but there’s some optimization to do regarding night mode. Source says it’s worse than the 13 Pro in that field. There’s a substantial amount of noise.August 14, 2022 See more

In most situations, a bigger sensor means better pictures. A 48MP camera is a huge jump from the iPhone 13 Pro's 12MP camera (only 12!), and could produce 8K video. We've already heard from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that the iPhone 14 could "elevate mobile phone camera photography to a new level," and now we're starting to see how. It sounds like we'd better start making space in our best camera phones roundup.

But we're already hearing that such sensational snapper could come at a cost. As well as having potential issues with low light, rumour has it the iPhone 14 Pro's lenses could be absolutely massive. Reports have suggested the iPhone 14 Pro's wide camera sensor will be 21 per cent larger than that of the iPhone 13 Pro. And – get this – it could be an enormous 57 per cent overall. With the 13 Pro's camera cutout already massive, it looks like those meme mockups depicting an iPhone rear that's all camera could finally become a reality.

Could the memes soon become a reality? (Image credit: PengPhones on Twitter)

Still, this is Apple we're talking about – it isn't going to put out something that looks absolutely terrible (although that MagSafe iPhone case ain't pretty). And even if the low light shots aren't up to scratch yet, the company still has time to do some optimizing. Not much time though – we wouldn't be surprised to see the iPhone 14 announced in the next few weeks. If you're feeling impatient, take a look at today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

