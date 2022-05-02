It took me a second to spot how brilliant this logo design was

A great logo is not easy to design as there is so much thought and detail that goes into it. And while we've seen plenty of design fails in our time, there are still a number of genius logos that sound out – much like this clever design for a doughnut shop in Arizona.

A user shared the logo on the DesignPorn Reddit and has gradually made its way to the top of the page. At first glance, the design just looks like a very well-iced doughnut, but there's a little more than meets the eye. If you'd like to design your very own logo, then head over to our guide on how to download Photoshop and have a go.

The Local Donut has managed to hide a secret Arizona landscape in its logo using just negative space. If you look at the bottom of the doughnut, the dripping icing doubles up as four cacti and three hoodoos (you know, those obscure rock formations native to Arizona).

The design has racked up over 14,000 upvotes and many Redditors have complimented the logo in the comments. One user replied, "Hell of a smart design," and another said, "This is [design] porn because it goes beyond clever normal people wouldn't have thought about cactus".

Now all this doughnut talk is making me hungry, so while I slink off to the kitchen, why not catch up on how to design a logo, so you can make one as good as this? Or if you'd rather just appreciate some brilliant designs, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best logos of all time.

