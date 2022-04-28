I'm lowkey obsessed with Burger King's new reusable packaging

Nowadays, brands are making more of an effort to become environmentally friendly. And while some companies have made the switch to recyclable packaging, Burger King is taking it one step further with its new reusable packaging – and I kind of love it.

In collaboration with the app Loop, Burger King has created a reusable cup and burger container. It'll cost customers a £1 deposit to use the packaging, but with the app and the designated return points, users can get their money back. The new packaging isn't just eco-friendly though, it also looks great. Looking for some more green products? Make sure you check out our roundup of the best travel mugs.

The reusable packaging will be rolling out across Burger King stores in Ipswich and Newmarket between 26 April and 5 September. According to Burger King, the cup will fit any medium soft drink, and the burger container can fit anything from the Plant-based Whopper to up to nine chicken nuggets. The reusable packaging is supposedly "helping [Burger King] reduce single-use packaging consumption".

The packaging features a minimalistic design that sports the brilliant new Burger King logo launched back in January 2021. With a combination of the logo's orange and red colour palette and the brown packaging, the reusable tub and cup look particularly retro. The '70s feel and green incentive has left me wondering what's not to love.

The new packaging has a particularly '70s feel (Image credit: Burger King)

This isn't the first fast-food restaurant packaging that has us feeling inspired though – last November, an artist shared her stunning idea for an environmentally-safe Happy Meal design. But not every packaging redesign is as good as these (looking at you, new Coke cans).

We'll have to wait and see if the incentive is set to be rolled out globally, but in the meantime, why not check out our roundup of the best packaging designs? Or if you'd like to have a go at designing your own eco-friendly packaging, then head over to our guide on how to download Photoshop and get creating.

