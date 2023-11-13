I adore the design of these eco-friendly shampoo bars

An ingenious design is making waves in the personal care industry after the shampoo bar brand 'The Dissolving Bottle' was recently launched in the European market. The stylish shampoo bar combines a playful design with planet-loving packaging to create a standout product that will hopefully aid in banishing plastic pollution.

As a self-identified shampoo bar convert myself, I'm all for this naked no-frills packaging and I think this crafty product could be the key to helping reduce our plastic waste in style. (If you want more design inspiration, check out our collection of the best design books).

The Dissolving Bottle's range of designs is a welcome splash of colour in the beige world of eco-friendly branding (Image credit: BBDO Asia)

Launched by BBDO Guerrero in 2021, The Dissolving Bottle has already proved popular with consumers in the Philippines. Now the groundbreaking design is making its way overseas in partnership with the German sustainable e-commerce company, LUORO GmbH, which will adopt the product as part of its plain b brand.

Shampoo bars can be new territory for some, but all that's required is a simple lather and from there it can be used like a regular shampoo. Each bar equates to a 90ml plastic bottle and is produced locally in the Philippines by The Naturale Market, so even your conscience can be squeaky clean. The design is open sourced and the moulds are available at cost for artisanal producers to use in community-driven livelihood projects.

"We are immediately drawn to the Dissolving Bottle due to its simplicity and yet profound impact on the environment," says co-founder of LUORO, Louis Bahlmann in a press release. "We know that through this partnership, we can further champion our goal to make sustainable living available for everyone," he adds.

I'm a huge fan of this product's clever design and genuine sustainable initiative. So often we see green-washed packaging or beige eco-branding, so it's wonderful to see a product that embraces style and substance. For more brilliant branding check out De-extinction's delightful eco-friendly packaging.