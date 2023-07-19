The best design books in 2023

The best design books are invaluable fountains of knowledge that provide an insight into the inner workings of all things design. Whether you’re an experienced designer or an aspiring creative, having one (or all!) of these design books on your bookshelf can help further your career and open your eyes to exciting new ideas and inspiration.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best design books for all your designing purposes, including interior, graphic and product design. If you like the sound of any of the titles you see below, simply click the retailer link to find the best prices.

Creative Bloq has covered design since its inception in 2012, so we know a thing or two when it comes to recommending the best design books for all your designing and branding needs. We’ve read and researched a wide range of design books that offer advice, inspiration, tips and tricks, and insider knowledge which will help you become a better, more rounded designer.

The best design books available now

Best design books overall

Best overall 01. The Design Process View at Hive Books View at Amazon The best design book overall + Highlights all the important stages

+ Real examples from designers

+ Case studies, storyboards and exercises The Design Process is a must-have for any budding designer or experienced creative. The author, Karl Aspelund takes readers through seven stages of design and shows real life examples, case studies and storyboards from artists and designers across multiple disciplines. At the end of each chapter, there are exercises for readers to progress their design ideas into reality. 02. Creative Strategy and the Business of Design View at Amazon View at Hive Books Best for strategy and jargon + Translates business, marketing and design jargon

+ Easy and straightforward to digest

+ Helps designers work better with marketers Bridging the gap between business, marketing and design, Creative Strategy and the Business of Design translates terms and jargon for you to understand and apply to a creative strategy. This pocket sized book is crammed full of knowledge that’s straightforward to digest and can easily be used in practice. 03. Design: The Definitive Visual History View at WHSmith View at Amazon Best full design history + Gives a good design history lesson

+ Beautiful layout

+ Perfect gift for students and artists A stunningly aesthetic book, both inside and out, Design: The Definitive Visual History showcases the evolution of design from its inception to modern day. The title is beautifully laid out with illustrations, images and examples to help you better understand the world of design. 04. Steal Like An Artist: 10 Things Nobody Told You About Being Creative View at Amazon View at LoveReading View at Hive Books The best design book for aspiring designers + Fun illustrations

+ Affordable

- Might be too simple for some For new artists and designers, Steal Like An Artist teaches readers how to use their surroundings and creativity. Full of illustrations, quotes and advice, this fun title won’t teach you much about strategy but can help you unlock your potential and style. 05. How Design Makes Us Think: And Feel and Do Things View at Amazon The best design book for graphic, product, industrial and architectural design examples + Covers all areas of design

+ Plenty of examples to take inspiration from

+ Delves into how design shapes the world How Design Makes Us Think is essential reading for designers, advertisers and marketers, thanks to its wide knowledge of design and how it affects the world around us. Packed full of examples across all areas of design, the author explains how design explains itself and attracts attention. 06. Conscious Creativity: Look. Connect. Create View at Amazon View at Hive Books View at LoveReading The best design book for unlocking your creativity + Stunning photography

+ Exercises, inspiration and examples

+ Helps you find your creative passion A title full of stunning photography, Conscious Creativity: Look. Connect. Create is all about finding your creativity and what kind of designs you want to create. Ideal for design newbies, this book has simple and engaging exercises to get your creative juices flowing.

Interior design books

Design books: Products

01. The Design of Everyday Things View at Amazon View at Waterstones The best product design book that covers the basics + Fundamentals of product design

+ Good vs bad design examples

+ Product stories from the expert Regarded as an essential resource for all designers, The Design of Everyday Things looks into the fundamentals of product design from expert, Don Norman. With examples of both good and bad design, Norman looks at his own real life examples and how you can study human behaviour to perfect your product design. 02. The Laws of Simplicity View at Amazon View at Urban Outfitters View at OnBuy.com The best product design book for simplicity + 10 laws of simplicity

+ Short and sweet

+ Looks at different perspectives The Laws of Simplicity offers 10 laws for balancing simplicity and complexity in product design. The title teaches you how to tone things down and only introduce things that are vital and not just because you can. It also looks into how different perspectives view simplicity and how it can change people’s perceptions. 03. Product Design Check Amazon The best product design book for aspiring product designers + Helps beginners understand the basics

+ Examples, interviews and techniques

+ Inspiring visuals Beginners will love Product Design and its comprehensive introduction to the field of product design. It details all stages of the creation process of a new product and provides an overview of design ideologies and techniques. Interviews, visuals and examples make this book look even more interesting. 04. 100 Things Every Designer Needs to Know About People View at Hive Books View at Amazon View at Waterstones The best product design book for understanding your audience + Insights into understanding your target audience

+ Affordable

+ Poses thoughtful questions 100 Things Every Designer Needs to Know About People gives you valuable insights into understanding your audience and consumers. Full of research and examples, this title poses thought provoking questions which helps readers answer and address their product design issues. 05. The Art of Innovation: Lessons in Creativity from Ideo, America’s Leading Design Firm The best product design book for strategy + Practical thinking

+ Written by admired and recognised design firm

+ Case studies and examples From Ideo, America's Leading Design Firm, Change by Design takes readers behind the scenes to reveal the company’s strategies and practical thinking into creating its products. The book is full of helpful case studies, examples and problem-solving methods and techniques. 06. Change by Design: How Design Thinking Transforms Organisations and Inspires Innovation View at Hive Books View at Amazon View at LoveReading The best product design book for design thinking + Explains the design process and methods

+ Best for expert creatives

+ Full of examples Change by Design fully explains the concept of design thinking and offers real life experiences that are best for expert creatives and product design leaders. It dives into the collaborative process of product design that shows the designer’s methods and consumer’s needs with real life examples.

Graphic design books

01. Drawing Type View at Amazon The best graphic design book for inspiration + Inspiring designs

+ Thoughtful interviews and insight

- Not a how-to guide Whether you're pursuing a career in graphic design or diving into a side project, Drawing Type is a mix of inspirational designs and a workbook. The title features real-world projects and sketchbooks from well-known type designers to give you valuable insights and interviews for your next task. 02. Work Hard & Be Nice to People View at Amazon View at Hive Books View at Waterstones The best graphic design book for smart career advice + Inspiring useful tips

+ Advice from a designing great

+ To the point The reviewers at Creative Bloq found Work Hard & Be Nice to People to be sharp and concise, and full of inspiring and useful tips. The bite-size book is fun and easy to read, and offers sound advice from a design great. 03. Now Try Something Weirder View at Amazon The best graphic design book for tips and ideas + Condensed creative advice

+ Tons of prompts to work with

+ Real examples Now Try Something Weirder is packed full of prompts and ideas, based on the authors' experiences from decades in graphic design. This concise and condensed book is snappy, to the point and accessible to anyone, not just designers.

Branding books