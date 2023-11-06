These adorable Japanese cat cookies are too precious for words

It's not often that we have call to report on biscuit design here at Creative Bloq, but these are just too delightful. The 'Halloween cats party tin' comprises eight cat-shaped cookies that fit together like a jigsaw puzzle.

Each cat has a different pose, colour and flavour, and the collection is presented in an adorable illustrated tin (see our pick of the best packaging design for mroe inspiration there).

"This is pretty damn delightful. I would have to play with cookie puzzle before eating them," one person said of the cookies on Reddit. "Forget eating, this goes on the tsatskes shelf," someone else wrote. The product was created by the Japanese confectionery brand Mitorakaruna as part of its annual Halloween production.

The green cat is matcha and cumin flavour and the bright yellow one is pumpkin clove and chocolate. The handmade biscuits were so popular that the limited-edition tins were only available for sale via a lottery system. We missed our change this year, but give them a follow if you want to learn about next year's sale in advance.

Fans of Japanese cats have had a few treats recently since it's Hello Kitty's anniversary this year, and she's going AR (although of course, we all know that Hello Kitty is not a cat).