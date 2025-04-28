Last February we brought you the urgent breaking news that a personality quiz describing what cake you are, and how that might affect your job prospects, was all over Instagram. Today we bring you the equally urgent breaking news that a new 'Pro' version of the quiz has landed, featuring ten new personality types – and it's still completely free.

'What Cake R U?' is a delightful pixel art-style website that offers users various multiple-choice questions about life in the fictional Job Hunting Village. The quiz, created by Asian job hunting platform CakeResume, then tells the user what cake they are. And now, with the advent of What Cake R U? Pro, there's a chance you might be a croissant, or a donut, or a macaron.

(Image credit: Cake)

The Pro version of the quiz does away with the original's pixel art, replacing it with delightfully smooth and detailed illustrations. Apparently I'm a waffle, who likes to #TakeItEasy and #Chill whilst hanging out with my office besties, the cupcake and mochi. Ok! Sure!

(Image credit: Cake)

With over 10M+ tests taken worldwide, it's clear that What Cake R U is a hit. The test, which involves a bunch of cake-based multiple-choice scenarios, produces results inspired by established models like the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator.

If you're looking for some slightly less, er, cake-oriented creative career inspiration, take a look at our most recent professional development coverage.