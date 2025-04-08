This bizarre chicken rating game is surprisingly addictive

It features over 200 unique paintings by Erika Hall.

Erika Hall&#039;s chicken portraits
(Image credit: Erika Hall)

At times the internet can feel like an endless void of soulless doomscrolling and often I find myself yearning for a little online palette cleanser. Yes, I could venture outside and touch grass but when that's not an option I've found the next best thing – Clickens.

Created by artist Erika Hall, Clickens is an interactive chicken rating game where players pick between two fowls based on an oftentimes obscure adjective. It features over 200 abstract prompts alongisde 200 unique paintings (check out our picks for the best easels for painting if you're feeling inspired). So get your dictionary ready and prepare to virtually detox with some intense poulet picking – but be warned, it's deceptively addictive.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

