At times the internet can feel like an endless void of soulless doomscrolling and often I find myself yearning for a little online palette cleanser. Yes, I could venture outside and touch grass but when that's not an option I've found the next best thing – Clickens.

Created by artist Erika Hall, Clickens is an interactive chicken rating game where players pick between two fowls based on an oftentimes obscure adjective. It features over 200 abstract prompts alongisde 200 unique paintings (check out our picks for the best easels for painting if you're feeling inspired). So get your dictionary ready and prepare to virtually detox with some intense poulet picking – but be warned, it's deceptively addictive.

(Image credit: Erika Hall)

In the corner of Erika Hall's kitchen is a place affectionately named 'Chicken Town' – a dedicated space to house her countless poultry portraits. Finding a creative way to share her art, Erika compiled the paintings into an interactive game with the help of coder Jeff Wishnie, inviting players to rate the chicken's unique auras.

With prompts asking which bird is more "even-keeled", "pugnacious" "haunted", and more, the abstract nature of the rating system makes for a surprisingly thought-provoking play experience. Ranging from bizarre to brilliant, the diversity of Erika's paintings makes the game all the more fun, capturing a playfulness that's delightfully refreshing amidst the online chaos.

(Image credit: Erika Hall)

Find out more about Erika's work at chicken.pics and for more art inspiration take a look at the human art generator coming for AI’s job.