Here are the 5 best Lego Star Wars deals this May the 4th

By Joe Foley
published

Save up to 31% you will with these Star Wars Day bargains.

Two of the best Lego Star Wars deals for Lego May the 4th Star Wars Day show Lego Baby Yoda and Lego Chewbacca
(Image credit: Lego / Future)

It's May the 4th, which means its Star Wars Day, which in turn means big Lego Star Wars deals. Today only, there's an official Lego Star Wars Day event offering gifts such as a Trade Federation Troop Carrier with purchases over a certain amount. Members can also claim extra points on certain purchases.

However, Amazon's also getting in on the action with direct discounts on a range of Lego Star Wars goodies, including Baby Yoda reduced from $89.99 to $61.99 (you'll have to be as quick as a Jedi to grab that one). See our pick of the best deals below, or head to the main Amazon Lego Star Wars page to browse all the deals.

Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Grogu (Baby Yoda): $89.99 $61.99 at Amazon Save $28:

Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Grogu (Baby Yoda): $89.99 $61.99 at Amazon
Save $28: Baby Yoda looks cuter than ever in this 1,073-piece figure, which has a posable head, mouth and ears and a gearshift knob from the Razor Crest spaceship. Suitable for kids from 10 up, it also comes with a minifigure. But hurry, there's a limited number on offer.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars Chewbacca collectible : $89.99 $61.99 at Amazon Save $28:

Lego Star Wars Chewbacca collectible : $89.99 $61.99 at Amazon
Save $28: Chewbacca must surely be one of the most difficult Star Wars characters to turn into a Lego display figure, but the texture on this collectible looks quite amazing. It comprises 2319 pieces plus a minifigure of our favourite wookie. Again, there's 30% off but in limited numbers.

View Deal
Lego Darth Vader display helmet: £79.99 £63.99 at Amazon Save £16:

Lego Darth Vader display helmet: £79.99 £63.99 at Amazon
Save £16: Alternatively, if you're more on the Dark Side, show your allegiance with this glorious Lego Darth Vader helmet recreated in full menacing detail. With a display stand and nameplate included, it's the perfect decoration for a desk or shelf.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars Ahsoka Ghost &amp; Phantom II: $159.99 $129.99 at Amazon Save $30:

Lego Star Wars Ahsoka Ghost & Phantom II: $159.99 $129.99 at Amazon
Save $30: This is another deal with very limited numbers. The 1,394-piece Ghost and Phantom II starships come with 4 Lego Star Wars minifigures: General Hera Syndulla and Lt. Beyta, each with a blaster pistol, Jacen Syndulla and First Officer Hawkins, plus a Chopper (C1-10P) droid.

View Deal
Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon Save $15:

Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon
Save $15: This 474-piece X-wing features an opening cockpit, retractable landing gear, 2 spring loaded shooters, and wings that can be switched to attack position with a button. There's even R2-D2 figure to fit in along with Luke, Princess Leia and General Dodonna minifigures.

View Deal
Lego Darth Vader display helmet: £59.99 £50.98 at Amazon Save £9:

Lego Darth Vader display helmet: £59.99 £50.98 at Amazon
Save £9: Give yourself to the Dark Side with this impressive LEGO Darth Vader helmet recreated in gloriously menacing detail, with a display stand and name plate included. Put this on your desk to show who's boss.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Model Set: £89.99 £71.99 at Amazon Save £18:

Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Model Set: £89.99 £71.99 at Amazon
Save £18: This Lego R2-D2 display model has playful details including a 360-degree rotating head, a detachable third leg and an attachable periscope and tools. It comes with an R2-D2 minifigure and a 25th anniversary minifigure of Darth Malak.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars TIE Bomber: £59.99 £41.78 at Amazon Save £18.21:

Lego Star Wars TIE Bomber: £59.99 £41.78 at Amazon
Save £18.21: There's 30% off this starfighter kit from The Empire Strikes Back. Coming with 3 minifigures, it has an openable cockpit and a warhead bay with torpedo-dropping function for 4 torpedoes (6 included) and 2 stud shooters.

View Deal

