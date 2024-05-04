Here are the 5 best Lego Star Wars deals this May the 4th

It's May the 4th, which means its Star Wars Day, which in turn means big Lego Star Wars deals. Today only, there's an official Lego Star Wars Day event offering gifts such as a Trade Federation Troop Carrier with purchases over a certain amount. Members can also claim extra points on certain purchases.

However, Amazon's also getting in on the action with direct discounts on a range of Lego Star Wars goodies, including Baby Yoda reduced from $89.99 to $61.99 (you'll have to be as quick as a Jedi to grab that one). See our pick of the best deals below, or head to the main Amazon Lego Star Wars page to browse all the deals.

Best May the 4th Lego Star Wars deals in the US

Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Grogu (Baby Yoda): $89.99 $61.99 at Amazon

Save $28: Baby Yoda looks cuter than ever in this 1,073-piece figure, which has a posable head, mouth and ears and a gearshift knob from the Razor Crest spaceship. Suitable for kids from 10 up, it also comes with a minifigure. But hurry, there's a limited number on offer.

Lego Star Wars Chewbacca collectible : $89.99 $61.99 at Amazon

Save $28: Chewbacca must surely be one of the most difficult Star Wars characters to turn into a Lego display figure, but the texture on this collectible looks quite amazing. It comprises 2319 pieces plus a minifigure of our favourite wookie. Again, there's 30% off but in limited numbers.

Lego Darth Vader display helmet: £79.99 £63.99 at Amazon

Save £16: Alternatively, if you're more on the Dark Side, show your allegiance with this glorious Lego Darth Vader helmet recreated in full menacing detail. With a display stand and nameplate included, it's the perfect decoration for a desk or shelf.

Lego Star Wars Ahsoka Ghost & Phantom II: $159.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save $30: This is another deal with very limited numbers. The 1,394-piece Ghost and Phantom II starships come with 4 Lego Star Wars minifigures: General Hera Syndulla and Lt. Beyta, each with a blaster pistol, Jacen Syndulla and First Officer Hawkins, plus a Chopper (C1-10P) droid.

Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter: $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15: This 474-piece X-wing features an opening cockpit, retractable landing gear, 2 spring loaded shooters, and wings that can be switched to attack position with a button. There's even R2-D2 figure to fit in along with Luke, Princess Leia and General Dodonna minifigures.

Best May the 4th Lego Star Wars deals in the UK

Located in the UK? Here are three Lego Star Wars Day deals we've picked out there.

Lego Darth Vader display helmet: £59.99 £50.98 at Amazon

Save £9: Give yourself to the Dark Side with this impressive LEGO Darth Vader helmet recreated in gloriously menacing detail, with a display stand and name plate included. Put this on your desk to show who's boss.

Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Model Set: £89.99 £71.99 at Amazon

Save £18: This Lego R2-D2 display model has playful details including a 360-degree rotating head, a detachable third leg and an attachable periscope and tools. It comes with an R2-D2 minifigure and a 25th anniversary minifigure of Darth Malak.

Lego Star Wars TIE Bomber: £59.99 £41.78 at Amazon

Save £18.21: There's 30% off this starfighter kit from The Empire Strikes Back. Coming with 3 minifigures, it has an openable cockpit and a warhead bay with torpedo-dropping function for 4 torpedoes (6 included) and 2 stud shooters.

