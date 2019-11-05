The best infographic tools from around the web

Infographic tools are an ideal solution when you want to transform masses of information into easy to read visuals. Did you know that an infographic increases the willingness to read by up to 80% simply because our brains can absorb the information quicker. But, what’s not so quick is creating them. They may look easy to create, but, we can tell you this is not the case.

To help you get started we've selected our pick of the best infographic tools and apps out there. To give you more choice we’ve included both free and paid for options. There’s even a few for non-designers, or designers, who want to create something quickly and easily.

01. Adobe Spark

Quickly create infographics using a template (Image credit: Adobe Spark)

Price: From free

If you're looking for a tool to create infographics quickly and easily for social media then Adobe Spark is for you. It has over 10,000+ templates to choose from and thousands of free license-free assets to smarten up your design.

Spark uses a drag and drop editor which kicks off with a default template. Search through the templates to get the one you want and start editing. You can add your own background, change the text, add an image, introduce an icon and include your own logo (if you have one). When done resize for your favourite social platform with one-click, download and watch your infographic go viral.

02. Piktochart

Price: From free

If you're after an entry-level infographic tool, look no further. Piktochart takes out the legwork of designing an infographic by supplying you with easy to customise templates.

Once you've uploaded your stats, you'll be able to tweak the layout and colour scheme to your heart's content. Given that infographics are an art form in and of themselves, Piktochart is a great way to get to grips with the medium. If there's one catch, it's that you have to sign up and pay for its services. Although there is a free trial to take the edge off as you get started.

03. Biteable

Price: From free

Fancy something a little different? Biteable gives users the chance to create high quality video infographics for free that can be shared on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

As well as providing engaging and high quality image assets for creatives to work with, Biteable also offers soundtracks to really make your creations sing. With plenty of designs and pre-made scenes at its disposal, Biteable removes the barrier to entry that so often stops people from using videos to their full effect.

04. MURAL

Price: From $12/mo (with a 30 day trial period)

Thanks to its interactive, real-time tools, MURAL allows anyone to think like a designer and act like a designer. As an infographic tool, MURAL is more internally based, allowing teams all over the world to ideate with imagery and collaborate more efficiently.

Users can express ideas with smart inking on the Windows app, draw freely for a full whiteboard experience. and share sticky note feedback with team members so everybody is kept in the loop with the progress of a project. If your team needs to collaborate and share data in a visual way, MURAL could be the tool for you.

05. BeFunky

BeFunky contains an infographic maker in its toolset

Price: From free

As well as a photo editor and collage maker, BeFunky includes an infographic tool. Select a template, customise your theme with images and icons, and personalise the infographic by adjusting the text, colours and layout. Then, simply save and export. Easy peasy.

06. Visme

A library of pre-made assets make Visme easy to use

Price: From free

Visme promises to help you 'speak visually'. You can use it to build presentations, but it's especially geared towards creating engaging infographics. This free infographic tool includes over 100 free fonts, millions of free images and thousands of quality icons, and there are options to include video and audio (including the ability to record a voiceover directly in the editor, which is handy). You can also animate your content to make things clearer.

What sets this tool apart from the rest on this list is that Visme allows users to whip up an infographic in a few minutes, thanks to a library of pre-made assets that can be easily dragged and dropped into place. This allows even non-designers to display their data visually. Visme also gives users the ability to create interactive and animated infographics, making their stats and figures sing like never before.

07. Cacoo

Cacoo allows teams to edit infographics in real time

Price: From $5 p/month (free trial available)

Cacoo is a cloud-based infographic maker, and as with any cloud-based tool its major plus point is collaborative working. Cacoo's interface allows teams to create, edit, and deliver high-quality diagrams together online, in real time. The application offers a diverse library of templates and shapes to help you put together beautiful visuals quickly and easily, with everything you need to create flowcharts, wireframes, network diagrams, org charts, and more available through the user interface.

You can also share your infographics with team members and clients if they don't have a Cacoo account, and integrate Cacoo with other productivity tools such as Google Drive, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Confluence.

08. Snappa

Snappa is aimed at non-designers. Yes, they do exist

Price: From free

Snappa is a graphic design tool that includes a free infographic maker. This one is aimed at non-designers. You won't have the kind of control on offer with some of the other tools on this list, but it does promise you will be able to 'whip up' an infographic in 10 minutes or so. Snappa offers preset templates that are optimised for social sharing on the web. There's a simple drag-and-drop interface, and access to thousands of hi-res, royalty-free stock photos.

The free plan gives you five downloads per month and two social accounts, or you can upgrade for features such as unlimited downloads, custom font uploads and Buffer integration.

09. Canva Infographic Tool

Canva contains a brilliant infographic tool

Price: Free; from $12.95/mo (trial period available)

Canva is a powerful and easy-to-use online design tool that's suitable for all manner of creative tasks, from brochures to presentations and much more besides. It also offers users a vast library of images, icons, fonts and features to choose from.

It features a dedicated infographic tool that you can use for free, with hundreds of free design elements and fonts at your fingertips, and many more premium elements that you can buy for $1.

10. Google Charts

Google can do everything, right? Including infographics

Price: Free

Google's chart tools are powerful, simple to use, and free. You can choose from a variety of charts and configure an extensive set of options to perfectly match the look and feel of your website. By connecting your data in real time, Google Charts is the perfect infographic generator for your website.

11. Infogram

Infogram is virtually the byword for infographic-making

Price: From free

Infogram is a great free tool with a wide variety of graphs, charts and maps as well as the ability to upload pictures and videos to create cool infographics. You enter and edit the data that makes up the infographic in an Excel-style tool, the contents of which are reflected in your design. The software will automatically change the look of the infographic to perfectly represent your data, too.

When you're happy with your infographic, you can publish it to the Infogram website for all to enjoy, embed it into your own website, or share it via social media.

The five-tier pricing structure starts at Basic (free forever) and has a 24 per cent discount on the paid-for options when billed yearly. It moves up the scale with Pro ($19/mo), Business ($67/mo), Team ($149/mo) and Enterprise (priced on request).

12. Mind the Graph

Price: From free

Mind the Graph specialises in scientific infographics, but its tools can be used to create illustrations to complement most forms of data outside of scientific papers. The online infographic maker provides various infographic layouts that can be used straight out of the box to design many types of visual illustrations.

Mind the Graph provides thousands of icons that are useful for non-scientific purposes as well as for livening up a wordy journal paper, and you can take advantage of its built-in image editor and online updater to make changes on the fly.

13. Venngage

Venngage: great name, decent tool

Price: From free

Venngage is a great tool for creating and publishing infographics because it's so simple and easy to use. You can choose from templates, themes, and hundreds of charts and icons as well as uploading your own images and backgrounds, or adapt a theme to suit your brand. You can animate them too.

14. Kartograph

Kartograph lets you integrate beautiful map infographics onto your digital platform

Price: Free

For a map-based infographic tool, you need look no further than Kartograph. Kartograph is a free design tool that makes illustrative and interactive maps, created for the needs of designers and data journalists. The application doesn't require Google Maps or any other mapping service, making it a simple and lightweight framework – and there are a variety of map types to suit your needs.

It has Python and JavaScript-based tools to create the required maps. The Python library generates beautiful and compact SVG maps; while the JS library helps you to create interactive maps that run across all major browsers.

15. Animaker

Price: From free

Here's something a little different. If you're bored of static infographics, why not liven them up a bit with some motion? Animaker is a tool dedicated to the creation of video infographics, and the company says its service is exactly 10 times better than other online animation video editing software.

It offers plenty of resources, including charts, icons and maps, to help you make your data much more interesting and easy to digest. You can create up to five two-minute SD videos a month for free, or upgrade for more, longer, and higher quality video infographics.

There's a huge discount for annual billing with Animaker; Personal is $12/mo when billed monthly or $19/mo billed annually. Startup is $19/$35 and Business costs $39/$59.

16. Vizualize

Turn your resume into a simple yet compelling visualisation

Price: Free

It was only a matter of time before an infographic ‪resume generator turned up. With Vizualize, you can, well, visualise your creative resume in one click and also take a look at previous examples. The idea is to enable people to express their professional accomplishments in a simple yet compelling personal visualisation. While infographic resumes aren't right for every situation, for certain cases, they can be a great option.

17. Easel.ly

This is Ease.ly the best infographic maker on this list…

Price: From free

Free web-based infographic tool Easel.ly offers you a range of templates to start you off, all of which are easily customisable. You get access to a library of things like arrows, shapes and connector lines, and you can customise the text with different fonts, colours, text styles and sizes. The tool also lets you upload your own graphics and position them with one touch.

The free option includes 60 images and 10 fonts, or for $4 a month you get a much wider pool of resources, plus boosted security options and – if you need it – design help.

18. Adioma

Price: From $39/mo

Adioma offers users a range of generative templates: you pick a basic template (such as timeline, grid, or cycle), then the infographics build themselves around the text you supply, and adjust as you add or remove information. That means you don't have to spend time adjusting and realigning your infographic. There's also a template switching feature that enables you to compare how the same data would look in different formats.

This infographic building tool includes a range of templates, large library of icons and colour palettes, and you can also upload your own images and icons to work with. The more expensive options include an expanded resource library, improved download options and the ability to upload more of your own content.

19. PicMonkey

Flash-based PicMonkey has some great infographic templates

Price: From £9/mo

PicMonkey is an online image editor with a section dedicated to designing infographics. Choose from the selection of templates, and customise the content with PicMonkey's library or by uploading your own images. There's also a selection of tutorials to help you out, focusing on things like how to design an infographic tailored to sharing on social media, and how to use grid theory to create a polished design. Watch out, though – it relies on Flash, so you might need to change your browser settings to use it.

