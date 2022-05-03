These new cereal-themed Crocs are utterly bizarre

There are hardly any shoes on the market that are as quirky and as fun as Crocs. And with a large cult following now, Crocs have become an unlikely hero of the fashion industry. However, its latest collaboration has left me asking, well, um, why?

Crocs has teamed up with General Mills to create a collection of cereal-themed shoes. The designs are focused around the cereals Trix, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs and Honey Nut Cheerios – and I'm not sure how to feel about them. If you'd like to have a go at designing your own obscure Crocs, then check out our guide on how to download Illustrator and get creating.

Which is your favourite pair? (Image credit: Crocs/General Mills/FootLocker)

The collection has been aptly named "Rise N' Style" (although 'style' is debatable). The swirly designs are meant to resemble milk being stirred into the cereal, with the Jibbitz (the colourful studs) enabling customers to further customise their "bowls". But the fun doesn't stop there, the shoes apparently also are scented (yep, cinnamon smelling Crocs).

According to USA Today, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Crocs (see below) have already been released into the world, but the other three pairs will be released in July. And if you fancy these breakfast-themed shoes then you might have to fork out anything between $45-$70 (sorry UK readers, they're only available in the States).

The Cinnamon Toast Crunch designs come in a 'Sports Mode'. (Image credit: Crocs/General Mills)

Crocs has built up quite a bizarre reputation after collaborating with the likes of Carrots, Chinatown Market and Balenciaga. And while these foody Crocs are pretty weird, at least they're not as bad as the KFC collaboration (see below). I quite like the Cocoa Puff and Trix Crocs in the collection as both feature interesting colour palettes, but the other two designs look a little bit like someone has spilt something over them.

It looks like I'm not the only one who isn't convinced by the Crocs. Over on Twitter one user tweeted, "Cereal Crocs are not it," and another simply replied, "Stop this". However, some users are pretty keen on the shoes, with one user commenting, "These are so cute," and another asked, "Is it sick that I want them all?"

At least the cereal-themed Crocs look bette than the KFC Crocs (Image credit: Crocs/KFC)

We look forward to seeing what obscure collaboration Crocs announces next, but in the meantime, why not have a go at designing your own shoes? Just download Photoshop to start creating. Or if you'd rather indulge yourself in some more weird shoe designs, then you'll love our piece on Adidas x Kerwin Frost's ugly collaboration.

Read More: