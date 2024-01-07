The drawings that scored a 13-year-old an internship at Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton has collaborated with some huge names, from Marc Jacobs to the late Virgil Abloh, but this week it’s started the year off by working with a teenage boy – after seeing his sketches online.

Back in November, the mother of a 13-year-old boy, Milan, posted some of his designs to X, formerly known as Twitter. While most budding artists and designers are only just honing their skills at that age (you can find the best drawing tutorials here if, like us, you aren’t quite at his level) Milan is clearly talented and deserves plenty of plaudits for his achievements so far.

🛑🚨⏳️[HELP] Je dois trouver impérativement un stage de 3e pour mon fils Milan de 13ans...et pas n'importe quelle Maison...Bonjour @LouisVuitton Mon fils est juste un petit peu, beaucoup, passionné par votre marque et le cuir. Il est aussi très doué sur Photoshop sur… pic.twitter.com/BWzdHu97u7November 7, 2023 See more

His mother tagged Louis Vuitton, and said, translated into English, that her son was “passionate” about the company, “very good” at Photoshop, and that she had “Never seen him as amazed as the day he introduced me to your exhibition in front of the Samaritaine, he knew a lot about the partnerships and the history of Louis Vuitton.”

Milan’s designs gained traction on the platform, and the journalist Marie Gentric noticed. She interviewed Milan, and urged Louis Vuitton to take a look at his work. Milan’s drawings included trainers, heeled shoes, and full-body designs.

The company then invited him to join as an intern, something that Milan described as “magical”, with Gentric responding, “You are the magic one, Milan. Milan’s mother also offered her thanks on X, writing, “Thank you so much for my son. I'm so proud of him. Please if you read me here… BELIEVE IN YOU! BELIEVE TO YOUR DREAMS! ALL IS POSSIBLE!”

It remains to be seen what Milan’s been getting up to during his internship, but last month Louis Vuitton released optical illusion boots that look like high-heeled shoes – they proved controversial online with fashion fans firmly divided.