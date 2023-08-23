Fans are calling the McDonald's x Palace collab a fashion flop

Lots of us love a guilty trip to McDonald's after a heavy night out, but many of us would hardly consider the fast food chain to be a fashion flex. Skate brand Palace is attempting to prove us all wrong with its latest collab, which features a 15-piece collection inspired by the iconic golden arches.

However, with steep prices and uninspired art, it's safe to say that not everyone is lovin' it, with some taking to social media to criticise the recent drop. (While this collab isn't exactly a fan favourite, McDonald's has previously proven its ads can be a hit. Check out these McDonald's ads that are a marketing masterclass.)

Some fashion fanatics have found the collab pieces a little basic. (Image credit: McDonald's/Palace)

The clothing drop features designs that resemble a slightly more elevated (and expensive) McDonald's uniform, with the majority of the items featuring text reading "Palace" in McDonalds's font, underneath an enlarged image of the McDonald's logo. The pieces are available in the obvious red and yellow colourway synonymous with the fast food chain, but for those wanting a more "understated" look, they also come in black and white.

For a highly esteemed skate brand like Palace, this collaboration feels a little disjointed from its identity, as previous collaborations have featured brands such as Gucci, Calvin Klein and Adidas. Some of the pieces are a little more adventurous, but with the creative bar set so low, it's not a challenging pursuit.

At least the brand hasn't entirely abandoned its skating roots. (Image credit: McDonald's/Palace)

The strange pairing was teased earlier this month via a cryptic billboard above a McDonald's in Times Square. In Palace's signature chaotic bullet-pointed style that features in their product descriptions, the ad read: "Basically if I do enough descriptions about McDonald's I reckon I can expense burgers then my life's complete."

To celebrate the launch, McDonald's transformed one of their California-based restaurants into a popup, plastered with the collab's distinctive branding. The collection (released August 16th) is available to purchase on a microsite that can be accessed by scanning a code hidden inside of your McNuggets box, but many fans of the skate brand hold some strong reservations about this gimmicky partnership.

After Palace announced the collab on Instagram, its followers seemed less than enthusiastic about the brand union. Users seemed confused by the unusual pairing, pointing out that fast food and skateboarding are not typically synonymous. As a subculture with its roots in a rebellious spirit, one Instagram commenter was clearly disappointed with the brand's decision to team up with the fast food giant, saying: "This is not skateboarding. This is real capitalism."

Other commenters were equally as disappointed, saying that the announcement "signals the end of all brand collaborations". "Trash collaboration. A ton of missed opportunities", claimed another user, disappointed by the basic designs.

Whether you're a fan of this stripped-back collab or think it's a streetwear sin, it's clear that Palace has alienated a number of fans with these lukewarm designs. While the McDonald's x Palace collab doesn't seem to be to everyone's taste, the fast food chain's marketing can be a success. Check out its recent beef with Burger King over AI-generated posters.