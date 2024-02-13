Adobe's hypnotic digital dress is finally runway ready

Adobe isn't exactly known as the frontrunner of fashion, so when it unveiled its interactive digital dress last year, it was met with excitement and a mild dose of confusion. Well now Project Primrose is runway-ready, making its debut at New York Fashion Week – and it's even more stunning than I anticipated,

Whether or not you're a fashion fan, its crossover into tech is an exciting glimpse into the future of clothing design. Last year's Adobe MAX event brought us lots of exciting advancements, but this unexpected style gem is a hypnotizing look at the potential of Adobe's innovation in the fashion sphere.

A post shared by Adobe (@adobe) A photo posted by on

Partnering with designer Christian Cowan, Adobe developed the iconic dress, using "laser-cut polymer dispersed liquid crystal 'petals' that can electronically change patterns multiple times per second," according to a blog post. Cowan's dress evolves from the original design, using the pattern-shifting technology to create a hypnotic wave-like movement in the bodice. Paired with style motifs such as Cowan's skirt of layered stars, the piece is not only technologically breathtaking but also stylistically stunning.

Seeing the company's technology displayed on the runway truly demonstrates its innovative design, proving that it could be a groundbreaking tool for the fashion industry. "Project Primrose is more than a technological marvel; it’s a key that unlocks boundless possibilities in fashion design," Adobe's blog post reads. I'm excited to see how the technology develops but for an official debut, it's certainly an opulent showcase of its potential.

A post shared by Adobe (@adobe) A photo posted by on

For more Adobe updates, take a look at the new AI audio tools that are a game changer for video editors. If you're after more design inspiration, check out the visual trends set to take over 2024.