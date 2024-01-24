Adobe's new AI audio tools are a game changer for video editors

Adobe has unveiled a suite of new audio tools for Premiere Pro, making editing easier than ever for creatives. The intuitive additions include interactive fade handles, AI-powered audio tagging and AI-assisted sound balancing for the seamless creation of immersive audio experiences.

If you're yet to download Premiere Pro, Adobe's most recent update is certainly a promising addition that's embracing AI innovation in all the right ways. With a focus on simplifying the workflow, Adobe's intuitive update "empowers editors to create videos with high-quality audio and get to their final mix with fewer clicks."

(Image credit: Adobe)

The introduction of Interactive fade handles allows users to effortlessly add fade-ins and fade-outs to audio, while AI does the work to automatically label audio clips – from dialogue and music to sound effects and ambient sound. Another smart innovation is intelligent resizing on waveforms when the track height is altered. Paired with a new set of colours, waveforms have become both aesthetically pleasing and easier to read whilst editing.

Adobe has also announced the release of Enhance Speech, an AI tool that automatically cleans up audio files, which will have a general release in February. With Premiere Pro proving to be the most popular video editing software at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Adobe's audio editing updates play a part in streamlining the future of filmmaking for the better.

For more inspiration, check out Adobe's creative trends for 2024. If you're looking to maximise your editing skills take a look at our collection of essential Premiere Pro tutorials to master your craft.