Premiere Pro tutorials: Master video editing with this top Adobe software

The best Premiere Pro tutorials will have you video editing like a pro. Adobe’s Premiere Pro video editing software is one of the best cross-platform applications for editing video footage. Its host of tools and features offer professional-level content creation, whether you're combining animation, audio, or still images.

Adobe Premiere Pro has a fantastic visual introductory guide that takes you through the basics of getting started. However, you may still want to learn more. Here, we've rounded up the best Adobe Premiere Pro tutorials to help you get the best from this top video editing software.

01. Adobe's Premiere Pro tutorials

Who better to learn from than the company who actually makes the software? Adobe has over a hundred video tutorials on its site for beginners or experienced users already using the software. The tutorials cover a wide range of areas to get you started including: switching to Premiere Pro from other softwares; how to import media; working with titles and graphics; audio mixing; and adding transitions or animations. The website has easy-to-navigate columns dividing beginner content with intermediate levels and provides a fantastic, wide-ranging introduction (or refresher) to the editing software.

There's also a range of tutorial on Adobe's YouTube page (see above for just one example).

02. 9 cuts every video editor should know

Coming to you from Shutterstock Tutorials, this video is a comprehensive introduction to the basic cuts video editors can use to switch between footage. Logan Baker takes you through multiple cutting methods, demonstrated in Premiere Pro, which are both easy to do and extremely effective. The video gives examples of how the cuts look with actual footage and Baker’s plain English approach to describing the cuts allows viewers to apply the technique to their own work.

03. The fastest way to edit video (three-point editing)

Nathaniel Dodson has put together a clean, succinct video that teaches a speedy way to edit your videos. Not only does he show you the final result of his three-point edit, but Dodson walks you through every step to creating it. What we love about this video is the inclusion of keyboard shortcuts with detailed explanations that walk viewers through the process in real-time. It’s a powerful and effective way to learn, and even though there is some assumed knowledge, it only takes 12 minutes to go through the entire process – doable even for a relative newcomer to the software.

04. 8 steps to edit a video in Premiere Pro

For those that want to dip their toe a little further, or are interested in learning the workflows of established professionals, Parker Walbeck presents his eight steps to editing video in Premiere Pro. Walbeck takes viewers through the whole process, from importing, and selecting footage to build the story, all the way up to colour grading, sound design, and adding titles before exporting the finished product. It’s a good behind-the-scenes look at how a pro user tackles a project and provides some insightful tips that you’ll want to incorporate into your own editing workflow.

05. Learn Premiere Pro in 30 minutes

This comprehensive introduction to Premiere Pro is informative and humorous in equal measure. Josh Olufemii and Kirk Cedric walk through every basic operation, right from opening the software, setting up your project options, and organising your media, through to basic operations of Premiere Pro like using the play head, importing footage to the timeline, and how to add effects and transitions. Overall, this 30 minute walkthrough is a brilliant alternative guide to using the software, with plenty of useful tips scattered throughout.

06. Premiere Pro tool bar explained

Grasping the basic tool functions in Premiere Pro will not only build strong foundational knowledge on which to edit, but it’ll make your editing workflow much faster. This is especially true if you learn the keyboard shortcuts for each tool, because you won’t need to keep referring back to the tool bar, as David O’Dwyer explains. O’Dwyer doesn’t just discuss but also demos the most commonly used features in the toolbar that you’ll come back to time and again.

07. Color grading in Premiere Pro CC

This tutorial drops us right into a crash course in colour grading in Adobe Premiere Pro by utilising the built-in Lumetri colour tools. After a brief overview of the layout of Lumetri, Denver Riddle briskly pushes into colour grading footage through use of Lookup Tables and manual fine-tuned adjustments to various colour parameters. Though there’s a fair amount of assumed knowledge (see our colour theory post for more on colour), this Premiere Pro tutorial is a brilliant introduction to altering footage colour and stylising it to make videos your own.

08. Smooth professional text animation in Premiere Pro

Once you’ve mastered the basics, and have grappled with adding titles to your video it might be time to start thinking about animating those titles. It can sound daunting to some just starting out, but Ignace Aleya introduces viewers to the world of title animations in a panic-free setting. Aleya shows us exactly how he creates his text animations, including where to go in Premiere Pro and which buttons to press, so with a little practice, you too should be able to create some awesome title animations that make those videos stand out from the crowd.

09. 5 fast & easy visual effects in Premiere Pro

If you’ve ever wondered how to create those cool visual effects like Harry Potter’s invisibility cloak, or the selective colour trick in Sin City, then this tutorial is for you. Jordy Vandeput demonstrates five ways you can add visual effects to your video with some basic, and some intermediate techniques that combine filming and editing tricks in Premiere Pro for quality results. So follow along with these tricks to cast your own lightning, or even change clothes in an instant with the help of a simple cut.

10. How to fix shaky video in Premiere Pro with warp stabilizer effect

With the best editing knowledge in the world, at some point you’re going to be working with footage that is so shaky you won’t want to use it. However, as Justin Odisho points out in his video, Premiere Pro has a tool to stabilise that shaky video into something not just useable, but beautifully smooth. This tutorial only takes five minutes to watch but the knowledge here will help aspiring video editors for years to come.

