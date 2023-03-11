Real Super Mario boots are a delightful MAR10 Day tribute

Mario is many things. Plumber, racing driver, process rescuer. But we never considered our hero plumber to be a trendsetter. That's all set to change this Super Mario Day (March 10 = MAR10, yer see?) with the unveiling of a prototype for real-life Super Mario shoes in New York.

Now, these are not exactly ergonomic barefoot trainers so we're not sure how practical they really are for leaping over Baddie Boxes or driving karts, but the bulky rounded clogs do look like they'd leave plenty of space to move your toes around. Moreover, the workmanship and attention to detail look fantastic (see the best Nintendo Switch deals if you want to jump into Mario's shoes gaming-wise).

Image 1 of 4 The prototype Mario boots revealed for MAR10 Day. Click right for detail (Image credit: Red Wing Shoes) The boots are made from real leather (Image credit: Red Wing Shoes) Toe caps make them fit for a working plumber (Image credit: Red Wing Shoes) The Mario Boots' no-slip treads (Image credit: Red Wing Shoes)

Mario's trademark footwear has been brought to life by Red Wing Shoes (opens in new tab). They say they used "legacy methods and innovative materials" for a "pixel-for-stitch recreation" of the iconic design, fit for exploring the Mushroom Kingdom.

The leather work boots-cum-fashion accessory have a reinforced toe box appropriate for a working plumber, a rounded heel and slip-resistant treads. The heel pad is even made from "mushroom-infused materials" as a bonus power-up.

The Super Mario boots are on display at Nintendo New York for MAR10 Day and will remain there into April. Sadly, there's no news of any plans to put them into production yet. For more Super Mario Day fun, enjoy these mind-blowing Super Mario character design facts. And if you're looking for a Nintendo Switch to enjoy some Mario action, see the best prices in your region below.

