Recommended reading

Wikipedia's fashion collection actually looks surprisingly cool

News
By published

Finally, a brand collab that actually has something to say.

The Wikipedia fashion collection by Armedangels
(Image credit: Armedangels / Wikipedia)

We've seen all sorts of surprising brand collaborations in recent years, and they just keep coming. A Wikipedia fashion collection probably wasn't on anyone's bingo card for 2025, but here it is, with everything from T-shirts and hoodies to caps and socks.

While it's unexpected, this is one brand collab that actually makes sense. It has a genuine, conceptual thesis behind it, aiming to put knowledge back in vogue at a time when AI, fake news and social media conspiracy theories seem to be making facts passe. And the clothes even look pretty cool.

Image 1 of 1
The Wikipedia fashion collection by Armedangels
The Wikipedia fashion collection wants to bring facts back into vogue(Image credit: Wikipedia / Armedangels)
Image 1 of 4
The Wikipedia fashion collection by Armedangels
Garments come in 'cyber yellow' and 'hyperlink blue' (Image credit: Armedangels / Wikipedia)
Image 1 of 2
The Wikipedia fashion collection by Armedangels
(Image credit: Armedangels / Wikipedia)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1