We've seen all sorts of surprising brand collaborations in recent years, and they just keep coming. A Wikipedia fashion collection probably wasn't on anyone's bingo card for 2025, but here it is, with everything from T-shirts and hoodies to caps and socks.

While it's unexpected, this is one brand collab that actually makes sense. It has a genuine, conceptual thesis behind it, aiming to put knowledge back in vogue at a time when AI, fake news and social media conspiracy theories seem to be making facts passe. And the clothes even look pretty cool.

Image 1 of 1 The Wikipedia fashion collection wants to bring facts back into vogue (Image credit: Wikipedia / Armedangels)

Dubbed For Fact’s Sake: Think Responsibly, the Wikipedia capsule collection is a collaboration between the Wikipedia Foundation and the Cologne-based sustainable fashion brand Armedangels. Items feature the online encyclopedia's branding, with prominent use of the Wikipedia logo, alongside a colour palette of 'cyber yellow' and 'hyperlink blue' and the slogan 'Set knowledge free'.

T-shirts reference three concepts – peace, equality and freedom – and feature definitions found on each term's respective Wikipedia entry. Another T-shirt has a reproduction of NASA's famous 1972 'Blue Marble' image of Earth.

Image 1 of 4 Garments come in 'cyber yellow' and 'hyperlink blue' (Image credit: Armedangels / Wikipedia) Putting knowledge in the limelight (Image credit: Wikipedia / Armedangels) T-shirts feature definitions from Wikipedia (Image credit: Wikipedia / Armedangels) The NASA Blue Marble T-shirt (Image credit: Wikipedia / Armedangels)

The collaboration feels refreshingly genuine. So many brand collabs these days seem to have no inspiration behind them other than someone suggesting, 'let's stick your name and our name together on a few random products, and some fool will buy them'.

But the Wikipedia collab aims to reassert the importance of facts at a time when it risks being forgotten, while also building Wikipedia as a brand. And Armedangels is a strong choice of partner for that thanks to the company's strong focus on sustainability. We're told the garments in the Wikipedia collection are made from 100% recycled cotton through Säntis Textiles' RCO100 mechanical recycling and spinning process. The result is a "shared mission" to promote sustainable fashion and open access to free knowledge.

"When we know better, we do better. Made from up to 100% recycled cotton, each piece supports a world that’s both smart & sustainable," the brands say on the collection's website.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Armedangels / Wikipedia) (Image credit: Armedangels / Wikipedia)

According to Armedangels founder and CEO Martin Höfele, “information freedom is the foundation of informed decision-making – even in the fashion industry. Those who have access to knowledge can recognise sustainable alternatives, question supply chains, and make conscious consumer choices.

“But this applies far beyond the textile sector: unrestricted access to information enables people worldwide to expose injustices, drive innovation, and actively shape their future. This partnership stands as a statement that transparency and education are essential in driving positive change.”

(Image credit: Armedangels / Wikipedia)

Tech brands and fashion are sometimes best kept apart. From the amusingly retro 1986 Apple Collection to the intentionally retro Microsoft clothing line from a couple of years back, attempts to merge the two have often felt a bit pointless, but the Wikipedia collection is a brand extension that actually has something to say.

The Wikipedia capsule collection is available from armedangels.com and in-store at Kastner & Öhler in Graz, Austria and Ludwig Beck in Munich, Germany. Armedangels says 12% of sale proceeds will be donated to the Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit that maintains Wikipedia's technical infrastructure.