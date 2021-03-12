Stunning infographics show which artist is most loved in your country

Who is your favourite artist? Frida Kahlo, Van Gogh, Banksy... the possibilities span countries and eras. But have you ever wondered if your passions lie with the same artist as other art fans in your country? Now's your time to find out, as an art house has created a stunning representation of the most Googled artist in each country around the world.

We love an infographic at Creative Bloq, and this set of art-based data visualisations are some of the most beautiful we've seen.

Leonardo da Vinci comes out on top (Image credit: Ken Bromley Art Supplies)

The project was created by Ken Bromley Art Supplies, in response to the restrictions the pandemic has put on art lovers accessing their beloved art in real life. Those wanting a taste of their favourite art are mostly confined to searching for it online, meaning the search data has more meaning than ever before.

Ken Bromley Art Supplies took to Google to find out which artists are the most searched for in each country, and superimposed artwork over the world map to present the findings. You can see the whole world map in one glance (as above), or check out the individual countries as well (check out Europe below).

Banksy is well-loved in Europe (Image credit: Ken Bromley art supplies)

Leonardo Da Vinci came out on top globally, with other countries favouring artists ranging from Picasso to William Blake. Not only is this a gorgeous example of an infographic, but we'd have it on our wall as a piece of art, too.

