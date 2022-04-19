I can't believe these are the most popular Pokémon in the world

Who doesn't love Pokémon? The adorable Japanese creatures have become cultural icons since the first game was released way back in 1996. But have you ever wondered which Pokémon are most popular around the world?

A series of awesome infographics reveal which Pokémon is most popular in various countries. The designs are not only adorable, but they're also jam-packed full of some surprising results. If you're feeling inspired by this infographic and fancy making your own, then why not check out our roundup of the best infographic makers.

Click on the infographic to view it in full (Image credit: TheToyZone)

The seven infographics were created by TheToyZone. According to the toy website, "To determine the most popular Pokémon in each country for the maps, we used Google Search volume data to identify the Pokémon ranked highest above the global search average". TheToyZone have also ranked the Pokémon's popularity overall (see below), which again, has some pretty surprising results – why is Dratini 47th when it's so cute?

While we always expected to see Pikachu as the most popular globally, there are a few Pokémon that we didn't expect to make the lineup – can you believe that Gengar is America's most popular Pokémon? I find it hard to believe that Magikarp even made it onto the list considering he's literally the most pointless Pokémon ever (in my opinion, of course). It doesn't surprise me that Charizard is so popular in the UK – he was always the most sought-after shiny Pokémon card.

Would you rank the Pokémon in a similar way? (Image credit: TheToyZone)

Not only have the results been fun to look over, but the designs are also incredibly aesthetically pleasing. I love the simplified versions of each Pokémon with muted colour palettes. I would actually have these infographics framed and put on my wall they're that nice.

