These evocative illustrations are inspired by the people of India

The rich environment and architecture of Goa are a huge inspiration for Thomas, as well as its renowned illustrator Mario Miranda. In his work, he likes to use vibrant colours to make his audience happy.
Jewellery Girl
“I’m fascinated by the style and culture of Indian jewellery, along with the long, traditional hairstyle of Indian women. Here I combine them with some fantasy elements.”
Prayer Time with Grandma
“This is a beautiful memory of when my grandma taught me and my brother to pray. She was always funny and filled with joy!”
An Old Lady Standing Near the Window
“This is a tribute to my grandma. She used to love feeding crows, so I wanted to capture that memory.”
Mango Seller
“I saw this mango seller in the local Panjim market. Her colourful outfit and traditional attire were so fun that I had to capture them.”
This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine.
