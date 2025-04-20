These evocative illustrations are inspired by the people of India

The rich environment and architecture of Goa are a huge inspiration for Thomas, as well as its renowned illustrator Mario Miranda. In his work, he likes to use vibrant colours to make his audience happy.

If you're inspired by Thomas' artwork, check out our guide to the best digital art software to create your own character illustrations. Looking to upgrade your creative kit? Take a look at the best drawing tablets tested and recommended by artists.

Jewellery Girl

(Image credit: Thomas Fernandes)

“I’m fascinated by the style and culture of Indian jewellery, along with the long, traditional hairstyle of Indian women. Here I combine them with some fantasy elements.”

Prayer Time with Grandma

(Image credit: Thomas Fernandes)

“This is a beautiful memory of when my grandma taught me and my brother to pray. She was always funny and filled with joy!”

An Old Lady Standing Near the Window

(Image credit: Thomas Fernandes)

“This is a tribute to my grandma. She used to love feeding crows, so I wanted to capture that memory.”

Mango Seller

(Image credit: Thomas Fernandes)

“I saw this mango seller in the local Panjim market. Her colourful outfit and traditional attire were so fun that I had to capture them.”

See more of Thomas' work on his ArtStation.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).