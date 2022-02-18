Apple's iPhone 14 Pro could beat the 13 Pro in one key area

We've already heard tons of rumours about the upcoming iPhone 14, covering everything from the design to the camera. And here comes one of the juiciest leaks we've heard about the specs. If true, we could be looking at a monster machine in terms of raw speed and power.

New reports suggest the iPhone 14 Pro will feature 8GB of RAM – the highest iPhone memory in history. For creatives rocking any of the best photo apps, more power can only be a good thing.

A recent fan-made render of the iPhone 14 (Image credit: Volodymyr Lenard)

According to MacRumors, Korean blog Naver has claimed that the iPhone 14 Pro's memory components have been confirmed, and "added that the schedule for mass production appears to be accelerating."

The RAM increase could certainly help the 'Pro' line up live up to its name in 2022. With the iPhone 12 and 13 Pro both offering 6GB RAM, an extra 2GB represents a significant upgrade. Indeed, with mobile video editing apps growing more and more advanced, along with the camera itself (hello Cinematic Mode), the iPhone Pro could be a portable powerhouse for creatives.

As MacRumors points out, 8GB RAM would finally bring the iPhone in line with rivals such as the Samsung Galaxy range in terms of memory (although the iPhone 13 is demonstrably faster). Check out the best Samsung Galaxy S21 deals if you're in the market for some non-Apple goods.

We'll be adding this one to the pile of tantalising iPhone 14 rumours we've heard over the last few months. From a brand new design to the first every periscope lens in an iPhone, it's already sounding like a worthy upgrade to the iPhone 13. Not that the current model is a slouch – check out today's best iPhone 13 Pro Max deals if you want the best iPhone experience available right here and now.

