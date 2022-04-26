The iPhone 14 Pro could fix one mildly infuriating Apple design crime

Apple fans can be a picky bunch, with any design touch that isn't absolutely perfect likely to incur their wrath. One of the most pernickety complaints has involved the curved edges of the iPhone 13 Pro – but it seems Apple is about to fix it with the iPhone 14 Pro.

According to new reports, a "satisfying" design tweak will see the edges of the device become more rounded, in a way that matches the camera bump and, by extension, restores order to the world. Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 Pro deals available now.

Spot the difference: the rumoured iPhone 14 Pro (left) vs the iPhone 13 Pro (right) (Image credit: AppleTrack)

According to AppleTrack, the iPhone 14 could fix a "strange design inconsistency" on the iPhone 13. On that phone, "the radius of the phone’s corners do not match the radius of the camera bump (obviously, an odd decision for a company like Apple, who is known for their cohesiveness)," but apparently the 14's edges will be smoothed out to match the bump.

"As soon as the iPhone 13 Pro came out, I noticed the uneven radius of the camera module and the device’s frame. I am not only excited that Apple is addressing this design quirk, but the more rounded design looks fantastic," says AppleTrack's Ian Zelbo.

The corner of the iPhone 13 Pro (top) vs the rumoured iPhone 14 design (bottom) (Image credit: AppleTrack)

Now, I can't say I'd ever noticed this so-called quirk. I was a lot more distracted by the ever-present notch, an unsightly design touch that might finally be facing the chop in 2022. Sure, once you see it, the inconsistency is clear. But with monstrosities like the MagSafe Charger and Magic Mouse 2 still out in the wild, I'd hardly call it the company's worst design crime.

Still, Apple fans have clearly noticed it, and anything that makes the device look a little more sleek can only be a good thing. Then again, if the new camera bump is as enormous as rumours suggest, perhaps any inconsistency would be much more noticeable on the iPhone 14. Anyway, it's another tidbit to add to the pile of iPhone 14 rumours we've heard so far. If you want the best iPhone experience available right now, check out today's best iPhone 13 Pro deals below.

