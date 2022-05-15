Lego Optimus Prime is the retro toy I never knew I needed

As I kid, Optimus Prime was the toy I desperately wanted but never had, and Lego was practically the reason for my existence. It's perhaps strange, then that I never thought, 'would that there were a Lego Optimus Prime.' But almost 40 years later, Lego themselves have finally had that brainwave it, and the result is perhaps the greatest 80s toy that was never created (no hyperbole whatsoever).

Lego's teamed up with Hasbro to make the ultimate treat for any 80s kid who now has more money to spend on toys than they did when they were six years old. Yes, we finally have a Lego Optimus Prime, the toy we never knew we needed. And the result of the retro mashup, It looks incredible, and is pretty much guaranteed to make it into our pick of the best Lego sets for adults.

In a flash of red and blue LEGO Optimus Prime emerges from the bricks to save the world from the Decepticons! https://t.co/vyK9TzQt7N pic.twitter.com/UtsUTVYH17May 12, 2022 See more

Leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime was not just the leader of a faction of sentient transforming robot vehicles but a leader for a generation of children thanks to this bravery and strong moral compass (seriously). That generation is now hankering after nostalgia and is prepared to pay handsomely for it. And happily, it looks like Lego has delivered.

Image 1 of 2 Lego Optimus Prime is his two guises... (Image credit: LEGO) Image 2 of 2 ...and with his ion blaster (Image credit: LEGO)

They appear to have got the details down to a T, from Prime's iconic ion blaster and Energon axe to a real grill and the shiny Transformer stickers – a vital part of any Transformer toy and a nightmare for kids to try to get on straight. But most impressive of all, the set transforms without disassembly, and the way it transforms is – as far as I can remember from envious recollections of friends' birthday parties – just how the original Optimus Prime worked (the video below shows the transformation).

Hasbro guards its trademarks closely, but Lego designer Joe Kyde says on Twitter that in this case "everyone wanted it to happen". And Transformers fans are stoked. "Perfect design, definitely can tell it was done by someone with a Transformers background. This will be the first lego set I buy in over a decade," one person responded on Twitter. "Hopefully we can get some more G1 sets like this. I’m still shocked this is actually happening." Some are even wondering when we'll get a Lego Transformers movie, but maybe we're getting ahead of ourselves there.

Lego Optimus Prime transforms (Image credit: LEGO)

This must be expensive, right? A little. The 1,508-piece set costs $169.99 / £149.99 and goes on sale on the Lego website on 1 June. For many of those who affectionately recall their original Optimus Prime – or never had one – that's probably a price they'll be prepared to pay. In the meantime, for more Lego treats, see our guide to the best Lego city sets. And check out these awesome Lego fonts – proof that Lego is more than a children's toy.

Read more: