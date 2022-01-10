These Lego fonts might be the coolest thing you’ll see all day

With its endless building possibilities and ability to spark creativity in every age, Lego is probably one of the coolest toys on the market. But it's not just a toy. One designer is using Lego to study typography – and we are in awe of these aesthetically pleasing designs.

Designer Craig Ward set up an Instagram page dedicated to his study late last year, and it's jam-packed with Lego typography content that any design nerd would adore. From Garamond to American Typewriter to Bahaus, Ward has recreated a number of our favourite famous fonts with those little plastic bricks. If you would like to have a go at building your own Lego, then check out our roundup of the best Lego sets for adults. Or if you were on the hunt for some fonts, then make sure you have a look at our guide to the best free fonts available right now.

Ward – who has worked on many big typography projects, such as the England football kit, AndroidWear, Squarespace, and Adobe Max – explains in the bio of his Instagram, Brik Font, that he is on "the quest for the perfect Lego typeface". But with the font's playful 8-bit feel, we think that all of these Lego typefaces are brilliant, and we know that the world would be a happier place if we got to read Lego everywhere we went.

These designs are quirky and youthful, and we would love to see how the Creative Bloq logo would look in Lego Form. We can't believe the level of detail Ward has been able to convey just using Lego – it actually looks like the fonts have pixels!

We're feeling pretty tempted to drag our old box of Lego out and have a go at building our own Lego fonts now. If you're feeling inspired by all this font talk, then make sure you check out one of our roundups to suit your every typography need, whether you need handwritten fonts, graffiti fonts or brush fonts, we have your back.

