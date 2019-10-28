Adobe MAX 2019: News, rumours and predictions

Adobe MAX 2019 is the world's biggest design conference, gathering the world's most creative minds for a week of inspirational talks, workshops and networking events. This year's event kicks off in just a few days time, running from the 2-6 November in LA, and from what we know so far it's going to be another awesome event.

In this article we'll run through everything we know so far about Adobe MAX 2019, and take a look back at the highlights from last year's mammoth event.

Adobe MAX 2019: When and where?

The main Adobe MAX 2019 conference will run from 4-6 November, with pre-event training taking place on 2-3. As last year, the conference will be held across various locations in the Los Angeles Convention Centre.

(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe MAX 2019: rumours

Adobe traditionally uses MAX to announce major changes and new features in its suite of creative apps, Creative Cloud. Recent weeks has seen a number of app updates released by Adobe. But there's also been some rumours, including...

Is Illustrator for iPad coming?

If a recent report from Bloomberg is anything to go by, there's evidence to suggest Adobe Illustrator will be the next app to be transformed for the iPad. Adobe has not confirmed anything as yet, but this will almost certainly be a question raised at this year's Adobe MAX if the company doesn't address it first. According to the Bloomberg report, Illustrator for iPad will "mirror many of the features from the desktop version". Being that we've yet to see Photoshop for iPad materialise, we'll believe it when we see it.

What happened at Adobe Max 2018?

Adobe MAX 2018 attracted the largest audience Adobe had ever seen, with almost 15,000 attendees gathering to join in the fun. Here's a little reminder of the biggest announcements from last year...

Photoshop CC comes to the iPad

The first big announcement was that Photoshop CC for iPad was on its way. The new app would include all the core tools of Photoshop CC, but optimised for touch devices, making the most of gestures and Apple Pencil capabilities, and sporting a new UI designed especially for the iPad. Adobe promised the tool would sync across devices, meaning designers would be able to switch between working on desktop/iPad with ease.

Release was scheduled for early 2019, but so far we're still waiting. Will Adobe MAX 2019 bring more news on this long-awaited tool?

Adobe pushes AR boundaries with Project Aero

Project Aero is a powerful augmented reality authoring tool from Adobe, and at MAX 2018 senior product manager Zorana Gee wowed the audience with a truly jaw-dropping demo. "AR is the next breakthrough medium for creative storytelling," said Gee. We can't wait to see how this tool will help us create more immersive experiences.

Digital art app Project Fresco unveiled

It's now called Project Fresco, but back then Adobe's painting and drawing app was known as Project Gemini. Kyle T. Webster took to the stage to demonstrate some of the features of this all-new creative tool – and boy, was it impressive. We're still waiting for Gemini to be released, with Adobe promising at MAX 2018 that 2019 would be the year it arrives to the masses.

Voice prototyping added to Adobe XD

Another crowd-pleaser last year was the revelation that voice prototyping was now possible on Adobe XD, and designers would be able to create prototypes for voice-activated devices. Voice trigger and speech playback capabilities enable designers to move seamlessly between voice and screen prototyping, and users can now add voice triggers that launch particular interactions (in the same way a tap or click would), while speech playback unlocks a powerful text-to-speech engine.

Adobe launches Premiere Rush CC

Adobe's long-awaited video editing app, dubbed Project Rush, was finally released at MAX 2018. And to quite the reception. It will be really interesting to see how Rush develops over the course of this year, and whether plans to extend it beyond just iOS are in motion.

