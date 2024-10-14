Adobe announces a ton of 'creator-first' AI features

Adobe has announced over 100 new features across the Creative Cloud, upgrading tools in Illustrator, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, InDesign, Lightroom, Firefly and Express. As with last year's AI advancements, the emphasis is on speeding up workflow and making ideation processes easier. As expected, Firefly is advancing through the Creative Cloud – with improved vector and image functionality but the major breakthrough is the expansion into video.

With Adobe's messaging very much being 'creator-first', the takeaway from these announcements is that these new technologies are being integrated in a way that respects and supports the creative community. But, as with any new AI development, we know there will be mixed reactions. We've got someone on the ground at MAX Miami, who will be sharing first-hand experience of these announcements but, for now, here is what we know.

Photoshop

(Image credit: Adobe)

Firstly, and perhaps most importantly, Photoshop is getting a major update, including new Automatic Image Distraction Removal, powerful new 3D workflows in Adobe Substance 3D viewer. A new Generative Workspace (in beta) aims to provide a workspace to ideate, and brainstorm new concepts faster and more intuitively.

Added to that, Generative Fill, Generative Expand, Generate Similar, Generate Background and Generate Image are now generally available to everyone across Photoshop web and desktop – and are all powered by Firefly Image 3 model.

Illustrator

New Objects on Path feature (Image credit: Adobe)

I was at MAX last year when Project Neo was shown as a sneak, and this has come to beta in Illustrator. Project Neo brings 3D into Illustrator, including shape, colour, lighting and perspective.

Added to that, Illustrator is getting new Objects on Path, Enhanced Image Trace, and expanded Firefly in Generative Shape Fill. Plus design workflows have been supercharged and made easier.

Firefly

Text-to-video is the headline here, and we're on tenterhooks to see what this will actually looks like. Video is a whole different beast so we can't wait to see what the quality is like as Firefly integrates with Premiere Pro in the new Firefly Video Mode (beta).

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But there's also Generative Extend to help with video edits – this will help cover gaps in footage, smooth out transitions or hold on to shots longer.

Another headline is Project Concept, which brings the ability to remix images in real time so multiple creative professionals can concept together in one live canvas.

Frame.io

Lightroom integration with Frame.io offers faster route from capture to completion. Latest version of Frame.io also simplifies complex collaboration for large creative teams with better workflow management.

Express

New Express capability is focused on cross-team collaboration, and helps everyone access approved assets. This is helped by the addition of InDesign and Lightroom compatibility as well as the existing Photoshop and Illustrator functionality.

Stay tuned for more from Adobe Max Miami, and see our Photoshop 2024 review.