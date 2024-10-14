Adobe announces a ton of 'creator-first' AI features

More AI expansion in Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro and more.

Adobe Max photoshop frog
(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe has announced over 100 new features across the Creative Cloud, upgrading tools in Illustrator, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, InDesign, Lightroom, Firefly and Express. As with last year's AI advancements, the emphasis is on speeding up workflow and making ideation processes easier. As expected, Firefly is advancing through the Creative Cloud – with improved vector and image functionality but the major breakthrough is the expansion into video.

With Adobe's messaging very much being 'creator-first', the takeaway from these announcements is that these new technologies are being integrated in a way that respects and supports the creative community. But, as with any new AI development, we know there will be mixed reactions. We've got someone on the ground at MAX Miami, who will be sharing first-hand experience of these announcements but, for now, here is what we know.

Georgia Coggan
Georgia Coggan

Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.

