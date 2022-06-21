I can’t get over how cute this tiny Lego monitor is

Who doesn't love Lego? The plastic bricks have been making waves since they were first launched back in 1932. And while I've always known that the toys can be used to create interesting designs and even functioning tools, I never thought I'd see the day someone made a Lego brick monitor.

Yep, you read that correctly. User Ancient_james on Twitter shared a video of his homemade Lego brick monitor and I am totally in awe. Not only is the minuscule screen capable of running games like Doom, but it's also touch-controlled via the studs on top. I don't know about you, but this amazingly small TV makes me want to get all my old Lego out. If you're feeling a similar way, then why not treat yourself to one of the best Lego sets for adults?

The little monitors can play Doom (Image credit: @Ancient_James via Twitter)

James Brown (opens in new tab) shared a video of the finished brick as well as a thread of photos outlining the steps on how to create the Lego monitor (see below). As long as you have some spare circuits, a 72x40 1bpp screen, a battery and a 3D printer (stock up with one of the best 3D printers available) lying around, then you can make your very own ickle TV too.

The tiny monitor is very similar to the Lego Mario and Lego Princess Peach sets that have TVs in the character's stomachs. However, the 2x2 Sloped Brick (yes, that's its very unexciting official name) is far smaller than the Mario sets, which makes it even more impressive.

Very happy about this. pic.twitter.com/1FofmKbqJPJune 7, 2022 See more

I love this mini monitor, and while the practicality of it is rather limited (you know considering you can hardly read the screen), I know that as a child this would have been an incredibly exciting brick to have. Just think of everything you could make with it like an office, a tiny lounge or even a minute video game hub for all your Lego characters.

I'm not the only one who's impressed by this clever little design. In fact, users over on Twitter have flooded the comment section of the video with lots of compliments. One user tweeted, "Damn, this dude deserves some kind of medal," and another responded, "The entire world needs to see this. For real. Genius".

The 1980’s spaceman Lego set is going to be epic now with this… https://t.co/3PBgRflZzQJune 20, 2022 See more

My eyes are SO WIDE RIGHT NOW https://t.co/6hlCA7j2IZJune 20, 2022 See more

This miniature Lego monitor has shot straight to the top of my list of the coolest Lego designs (sorry, Van Gogh Lego set). I can't wait to see what more magical tiny creations Brown comes up with next, who knows, perhaps one day you'll be able to scroll through Creative Bloq on our very own Lego monitor.

