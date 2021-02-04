New Apple iPhone 13 leak is by far the most exciting yet

Just a few days into February, we're already seeing the second major iPhone 13 leak of the month. We've already heard that some enormous new storage options are be on the way, and now a brand new leak might explain why – the camera on this thing could be incredible.

A new report suggests the iPhone 13's ultra-wide camera could feature a much larger aperture than that of the iPhone 12. Whereas the latter carries an f/2.4 lens, the new model will push it to f/1.8 (smaller number of course means equals larger aperture – check out our photography skills guide if you need a refresher).

A new 3D render of the iPhone 13 (Image credit: Let's Go Digital)

According to the report from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (as spotted by MacRumors), Chinese lens supplier Sunny Optical is on track to ship the hugely improved lens for the iPhone 13 in "the second half of 2021".

While the iPhone 12 already offers brilliant low light shooting thanks to Night Mode, software workarounds will never be a match for raw hardware – and a better aperture will mean even better night time shooting since more light can pass through the lens.

Kuo also says the iPhone 13 Pro will feature a slightly improved telephoto lens. While the 12 Pro Max features a 2.5x optical zoom, the Pro is limited to 2x. This year, the smaller Pro model will allegedly feature the same 2.5x zoom as the Max. It's a small upgrade, but the 12 Pro Max's incredible telephoto lens is what bagged it a top spot on our best camera phones list, and we'll be pleased to see it hit more portable models.

The 12 Pro Max's incredible telephoto lens could hit smaller iPhone models this year (Image credit: Apple)

Low light shooting is one area where smartphones have lagged behind traditional cameras, but for some users, the gap is certainly closing. Improved aperture can only be a good thing for photographers on the go, and it'll be interesting to see just how much better the iPhone 13 performs that its predecessor. Still, a world in which a smartphone is the only camera photographers need is probably a long way off – we don't think any of our best cameras should be worried just yet.

As with all leaks, time will tell how accurate this latest proves to be, but its more tantalising intel to add to the ever-growing pile of iPhone 13 rumours. From remarkable battery life to brand new screen tech, Apple's next smartphone is sounding more impressive by the day – here's everything we know about the iPhone 13 so far.

Of course, the dust has barely settled on the iPhone 12, which not only features incredible camera tech of its own, but has the added benefit of existing right now. Check out today's best deals below, and don't forget to swing by our main Apple deals page for all the best offers in one place.

