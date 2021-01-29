Apple iPad Pro deal is the cheapest you'll find on the web

Apple's iPad Pro is arguably the most powerful and popular tablet on the market. But it doesn't come cheap, which is why we're always super-excited when great deals on the device pop-up. Right now, Amazon has the 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro for £912, that's a very decent £57 saving.

Over the in the US, there's a similar deal on Amazon, with the retailer knocking $59 off the price of the same model iPad Pro, now down to $940.

This 2020 iPad Pro boasts a 12Z Bionic chip, which rivals that of many laptops available today. It also houses an eight-core graphics processor that can handle everything from gaming to 4K video editing, with ease.

While these might not seem like massive savings, finding any kind of Apple discount is rare, especially on the latest models in the iPad line-up. So if you've been thinking of investing in Apple's Pro tablet, these are the cheapest prices you'll currently find on the web.

Best Apple iPad Pro deals: US

Lowest price Apple iPad Pro (2020): $999 $939.92 at Amazon

Save $59: Amazon has knocked almost $60 off this fourth generation, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi and 128GB SSD. Perfect if you don't need huge amounts of storage space, and all for well under a grand.

Apple iPad Pro (2020): $1,299 $1,223.93 at Amazon

Save $75: If you're after a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a bit more room, this 512GB SSD model might be a better choice. It's slightly more expensive, but has an impressive $75 knocked off, which is the cheapest you'll find this model on the web right now.



Best iPad Pro deals: UK

Best deal Apple iPad Pro (2020): $ 969 $912 at Currys

Save £57: Get a very decent £57 off off this 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage, a powerful A12Z Bionic chip, Face ID, Wi-FI, 12 megapixel camera with 4K HD video, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad Pro (2020): £969 £912 at Amazon

Save £57: If you miss out on the deal at Currys, Amazon has the exact same offer, with £57 off the same model iPad Pro. Now just over £900, this is an incredible price for this super-powerful tablet, armed with Wi-Fi and 128GB SSD.

Apple iPad Pro (2018): £769 £726.70 at Amazon

Save £42: It might not be the shiny new version, but this 2018 iPad Pro model still packs a punch. Complete with 11-inch screen, Wi-Fi and 128GB SSD, this quality device can handle even the most complex of tasks – and it's a steal at just over £700.

