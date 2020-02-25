Minimalist UNO concept is about to become a reality

Remember the beautifully minimalist UNO concept design that took the internet by storm last month? If, like us, you were desperate to see it become a reality, you're in luck. Mattel has snapped up Brazil-based Warleson Oliveira's UNO Minimalista after the concept (quite rightly) went viral and spawned an impassioned change.org petition – and the classy cards are coming this summer.

As we reported last month, Oliveira's beautiful design includes a streamlined logo, block colours and reduced symbols. The box has also been streamlined into a lovely, minimal piece of packaging design, and the reverse of the cards features a new, dark background – a sort of UNO Dark Mode. It seems even card games aren't immune from the dark mode trend.

"You asked for it, you got it," tweeted the official UNO account, while UNO manufacturer Mattel tweeted an image of the beautiful cards in the flesh at NY Toy Fair on Saturday (below).

First look at #UNOMinimalista from #TFNY. pic.twitter.com/w7QgDmoeiNFebruary 22, 2020

As you can imagine, the general response to Mattel's announcement mirrors our own: shut up and take our money. Unfortunately, details are scarce on exactly when Uno Minimalista is arriving, with the UNO account simply replying to several (very excited) tweets with "Stay tuned this summer".

This isn't the first time a fan concept has seen the light of day. And of course, we hope Oliveira was properly remunerated for his work. This change.org petition also demonstrates the power of people getting behind designers, and shows the potential benefits of designing concepts and putting them out there online.

Swoon-o (Image credit: Warleson Oliveira)

Oliveira's design was a huge hit when we reported it last month. We have a feeling we won't be the only ones waiting with bated breath for a game of UNO Minimalista this summer.

You can see the change.org petition here, and follow Oliveira on Instagram here.

