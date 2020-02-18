New Tokyo 2020 prints are a minimal design dream

Scottish design studio Tom Pigeon has released six brand new screen prints celebrating Team GB's key sports at the Tokyo 2020 olympics – and we want all six on our wall right now.

There's nothing we love more than an eye-catching poster (we've even compiled a list of our favourite poster designs) and these are certainly striking with their minimalist approach and muted palette, along with a graphic nod to the Japanese flag's red rising sun.

Can you guess which sports these represent? (Image credit: Tom Pigeon)

The designs take inspiration from the movements of athletes in six sports: sailing, cycling, athletics, gymnastics, rowing and swimming. The movement is conveyed through a series of abstract circles and lines, created as a result of studying and sketching over photographs.

The Olympics has a particularly strong relationship with graphic design. Just last month, 20 official posters were revealed for Tokyo 2020. Tom Pigeon's Creative Director, told Creative Review they were inspired by classic posters from the 1960s and 1970s, and that this "dream collaboration" with Team GB has been "a really exciting opportunity to explore our amazing athletes through colour, line and shape".

We love those curves (Image credit: Tom Pigeon)

Visit Tom Pigeon's website to view the full collection.

