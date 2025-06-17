Recommended reading

There's a new London Underground map in town, and I need it framed ASAP

News
By published

Agnes Denes puts a new spin on isometric projection.

TFL tube map cover
(Image credit: Art on the Underground/TFL)

Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled a new cover for its pocket tube maps, inspiring Londoners to rethink their perceptions of the world. The stunning design is a prime example of what makes up some of the most inspiring infographics, balancing graphic artistry with thought-provoking, yet informative design.

The humble pocket map has become a tourist staple, but often it's unnoticed and unappreciated by the London local. An intricate reminder of the interconnectedness of the city and its inhabitants, the new pocket map cover is a perfect blend of old-school artistic technique and contemporary design that sparks nostalgia and intrigue.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.