Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled a new cover for its pocket tube maps, inspiring Londoners to rethink their perceptions of the world. The stunning design is a prime example of what makes up some of the most inspiring infographics, balancing graphic artistry with thought-provoking, yet informative design.

The humble pocket map has become a tourist staple, but often it's unnoticed and unappreciated by the London local. An intricate reminder of the interconnectedness of the city and its inhabitants, the new pocket map cover is a perfect blend of old-school artistic technique and contemporary design that sparks nostalgia and intrigue.

(Image credit: Art on the Underground/TFL)

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of TfL and Art on the Underground, the custom tube map cover is the 41st edition, created by conceptual artist Agnes Denes. Using isometric projection, Denes' work projects a section of the globe onto a cube, using bright neons to emulate the iconic design of the tube map. Titled Map Connections, the new artwork is part of Denes' wider work, Isometric Systems in Isotropic Space, dating back to the 1970s.

“Denes uses Map Projections to reimagine the earth and the place of humans on it," says Eleanor Pinfield, head of art on the Underground. "Here, taking on the cover of the Pocket Tube map, her projection reimagines our place in the city and will be used by millions of people as they navigate the urban environment. Her electrified map reminds us of the interconnectedness of all things – which makes up the beauty of our shared existence,” she adds.

(Image credit: Art on the Underground/TFL)

Denes' tube map design is already being displayed across the Underground and will be available to purchase in July. In the meantime, check out these apocalyptic London Underground posters or take a look at this viral circular Tube map that contains a surprising optical illusion.