These apocalyptic London Underground posters actually existed

News
By
published

This campaign didn't age well.

From the Tube map to the famous roundel logo, the London Underground has generated some iconic design. We've looked before at some of the best London Underground poster designs, which often followed design trends of the day. Some of these romanticised a bucolic life in suburban 'Metro-land'. But one set of designs is provoking astonishment online for a very different approach.

The 'Underground for Climate' campaign of the 1920s aimed to promote London's subterranean transport system as providing a more agreeable temperature compared to option of travelling above ground. Today's audiences are likely to view it through very different eyes amid the global climate crisis. And while one of the taglines might still technically ring true, it's really not something to boast about.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles