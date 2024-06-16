Netflix's joke Under Paris poster designs are better than the real thing

Netflix's Under Paris is being billed as the best shark film since the only good shark film, Spielberg's classic Jaws. But viewers think the streaming giant could have come up with a better name. After all, the setting in the French capital had so much potential. Maulin Rouge? Fin du Monde? The possibilities are endless.

Responding to some of the public's suggestions, Netflix quickly got to work on Photoshop to dish up some ingenious organic marketing. Its alternative posters as ridiculous as the film itself. And they're even better than the official design (see our pick of the best film posters of all time for more inspiration).

Image 1 of 2 Jumping the shark? Alternative poster designs for Netflix's Under Paris (click right for the real design) (Image credit: Netflix) The official Under Paris poster design (Image credit: Netflix)

The alternative poster designs were shared on the former Twitter by the official Netflix account, which posted: "What we *should* have called #UnderParis, according to the people in our comments...". The selected titles selected were In Seine, Bon-Jaws, Chomps Élysées and Shark de Triomphe. It seems a shame the poster for the latter features the Eiffel Tower rather than the Arc de Triomphe, but I perhaps putting a shark among the traffic in Place Charles de Gaulle would be to far fetched, even for this movie.

Followers have more suggestions. The tagline should be "You'll Oui Yourself!" one person offered. "If the final title card isn't 'Fin', we riot," someone else wrote on X. "Note to self: ask Twitter to develop marketing campaigns more often," Netflix replied.

Meanwhile, one person has come up with more alternative titles and poster designs, suggesting that it's not a shark we need to worry about in the Seine ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, but poop. A 'flashmob shit in the Seine' protest against is planned for 23 June, the date the French president Emmanuel Macron was initially due to swim in the river in a bid to demonstrate its cleanliness.

Actually I think the Parisians might have other ideas on what lurks in the Seine 💩 pic.twitter.com/sErUSzFoJrJune 13, 2024

