Netflix's joke Under Paris poster designs are better than the real thing

Netflix's Under Paris is being billed as the best shark film since the only good shark film, Spielberg's classic Jaws. But viewers think the streaming giant could have come up with a better name. After all, the setting in the French capital had so much potential. Maulin Rouge? Fin du Monde? The possibilities are endless.
Responding to some of the public's suggestions, Netflix quickly got to work on Photoshop to dish up some ingenious organic marketing. Its alternative posters as ridiculous as the film itself. And they're even better than the official design (see our pick of the best film posters of all time for more inspiration).
The alternative poster designs were shared on the former Twitter by the official Netflix account, which posted: "What we *should* have called #UnderParis, according to the people in our comments...". The selected titles selected were In Seine, Bon-Jaws, Chomps Élysées and Shark de Triomphe. It seems a shame the poster for the latter features the Eiffel Tower rather than the Arc de Triomphe, but I perhaps putting a shark among the traffic in Place Charles de Gaulle would be to far fetched, even for this movie.
Followers have more suggestions. The tagline should be "You'll Oui Yourself!" one person offered. "If the final title card isn't 'Fin', we riot," someone else wrote on X. "Note to self: ask Twitter to develop marketing campaigns more often," Netflix replied.
Meanwhile, one person has come up with more alternative titles and poster designs, suggesting that it's not a shark we need to worry about in the Seine ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics, but poop. A 'flashmob shit in the Seine' protest against is planned for 23 June, the date the French president Emmanuel Macron was initially due to swim in the river in a bid to demonstrate its cleanliness.
Actually I think the Parisians might have other ideas on what lurks in the Seine 💩 pic.twitter.com/sErUSzFoJrJune 13, 2024
For more poster inspiration, see our pick of the best poster designs.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.