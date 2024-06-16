Netflix's joke Under Paris poster designs are better than the real thing

News
By
published

The streaming channel gets its jaws into some alternative titles.

Netflix's Under Paris is being billed as the best shark film since the only good shark film, Spielberg's classic Jaws. But viewers think the streaming giant could have come up with a better name. After all, the setting in the French capital had so much potential. Maulin Rouge? Fin du Monde? The possibilities are endless.

Responding to some of the public's suggestions, Netflix quickly got to work on Photoshop to dish up some ingenious organic marketing. Its alternative posters as ridiculous as the film itself. And they're even better than the official design (see our pick of the best film posters of all time for more inspiration).

Image 1 of 2
Netflix Under Paris joke posters featuring alternative titles
Jumping the shark? Alternative poster designs for Netflix's Under Paris (click right for the real design)(Image credit: Netflix)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles