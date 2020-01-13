Designers go wild for minimalist UNO concept design

Designer Warleson Oliveira has created a concept design for card game UNO, and its beautiful simplicity is proving very popular on social media.

The new design for the classic game is a personal project by Oliveira, who is based in Brazil. He's taken the bright colours of the original cards, and placed them on a dark background, creating a kind of UNO Dark Mode. He's also simplified and streamlined the logo, as well as the symbols on the cards.There's even a stylish new box – a nifty piece of packaging design that gives the project that extra edge.

Who wants a game? (Image credit: Warleson Oliveira)

As personal projects go, it's a good one. It's a fully considered idea and all the different elements of the game have been thought of. Oliveira has even made some neat little animations, which he shared on social media (see below).

Perhaps not surprisingly, designers around the globe have reacted positively, with many suggesting Oliveira should talk to Mattel, who sell the game, about getting it produced. Others want to buy the designs, and are asking where they can do so.

Although the current UNO design is iconic, there have been updates over time. An UNO Braille set was released at the end of last year, and there are also several other versions of the game, including colour blind accessible UNO, UNO Emoji and UNO Finding Dory. Who knew.

UNO Braille and the classic UNO sets (Image credit: Mattel)

Perhaps if enough people get in touch with Mattel, UNO Dark Mode may become a thing, and we'll all start pulling sexy looking black boxes out of our bags, ready for a game of UNO in the pub. In the meantime, you can see more about the project and share your appreciation with the designer on the project's Behance page.

