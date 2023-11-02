Artists are sharing their most popular piece on X

By Daniel John
published

There's still some good to be found on the new Twitter.

Artworks shared on Twitter
(Image credit: @AndrewPrice, @OriginalGoldCat & @Flaptrapsart via X)

It seems fair to say the X/Twitter rebrand hasn't been the smoothest branding transition we've ever seen – perhaps best demonstrated by the fact that there's no sign of people ceasing to refer to the platform as 'X (formerly known as Twitter)'. And then there's the content itself – with anybody able to get their voice amplified by purchasing a verification badge, it's hardly a haven of measured discourse these days. But there's still some good to be found on the platform.

This week, artists have been sharing their most popular piece on X, and it's a cornucopia of delightful digital (and sometimes more traditional) art. From 3D donuts to hand-painted landscapes, it's a reminder that Twitter can be a great place for creatives. Sometimes. (Keen to get into digital illustration? Check out the best drawing tablets available now.) Take a look at some of our favourites below.

From a ridiculous number of logo tweaks to the hasty installation (then un-installation) of a massive X-shaped light, the X rebrand has been nothing if not, er, dynamic – with new changes rolling out on a weekly – if not daily – basis. If the whole thing is giving you whiplash, take a look at our guide to the best alternative social media platforms for creatives.

