Twitter's 'X' logo keeps finding new ways to infuriate people

By Daniel Piper
published

Not such a bright idea.

X logo
(Image credit: X)

One week on, and it seems it wasn't all a dream – or a bad joke. Twitter is still called 'X'. The logo is still the same unicode symbol. Tweets aren't even called Tweets anymore – today the button was edited to read 'Post'. And as is befitting Elon Musk's reign so far, the most controversial rebrand of the year is still finding unpredictable ways to infuriate people.

Days after a botched attempt to change the sign outside its San Francisco headquarters from 'Twitter' to 'X' (the police got involved thanks to a lack of permit), the company installed a giant, illuminated 'X' on the top of the building. And once again, residents aren't happy. (Need a palette cleanser? Take a look at the best logos of all time.)

Twitter logo before and after - a blue bird and a white 'x' on black

Before (left) and after (right) (Image credit: Twitter)

As you might expect from an enormous light, it's keeping people awake. Residents have taken to Twi... X to share footage of the obnoxiously strobing light. "This is my life now," one laments. 

See more
See more

According to the Guardian, San Francisco’s building inspectors have said it might be in violation of rules – although one representative from the company said the sign was temporary. Indeed, one of the same residents from above claimed that the sign was "dark" last night – perhaps thanks to the outcry.

It's yet another haphazard development in what is proving to be the most unhinged rebrand we've seen. From design changes lasting hours to the crowdsourcing of the logo, nothing has been predictable here. It makes the speedy launch of Meta's Threads look positively glacial in comparison.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles