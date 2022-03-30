The next Xbox console might not be what you’re expecting

It's hard to believe that the Xbox Series X and S consoles were released back in 2019 – it feels like just yesterday, right? Now three years on, it's rumoured that there's a brand new Microsoft console in the works, and it could be heading to stores much sooner than we thought.

An established Xbox leaker has revealed that the gaming giant is well underway creating new Xbox hardware. Apparently, the console will be likely to act as an upgrade for the Xbox Series X/S consoles (like the Xbox One S to the Xbox One), and we're likely to see it later this year. If you're loving the sound of the Xbox consoles but can't wait for Microsoft to drop the new one, then why not check out our roundup of the best Xbox deals?

What will the new Xbox Series X and S look like? (Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox leaker and host of The XboxEra podcast Nick Baker explains that the console may be released this year; "All I was told that I'm allowed to say, is that [it's coming] sometime this year". However, because of external factors like COVID and the infamous chip shortage, it's not guaranteed, so don't get your hopes up too high just yet, gamers.

Baker also said, "Xbox currently has some hardware to show that falls into a different bucket than people are probably expecting". We're not quite sure what this could mean yet, but we wouldn't be surprised if it's an Xbox VR set to try and compete with Sony's PSVR-2. Perhaps, it's even working on bringing back the Xbox Kinect to appeal to all those nostalgic gamers (although we seriously doubt it).

Could Xbox be creating a VR set to rival the PSVR 2? (Image credit: Sony)

We'll simply have to just wait to see what Xbox is brewing for us, but it's safe to say I'm pretty excited about it. But for now, why not kill some time playing one of the best Xbox Series X games available? Or if you'd rather try another console, then check out our roundup of the best games consoles.

