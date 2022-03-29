So apparently this is the best video game controller of all time

Perhaps even more important than the design of a games console is that of the controller. After all, it's the thing you have to actually, you know, wrap your hands around. BAFTA has just asked the public which controller design is the best of all time – and the result has surprised me.

From the N64 pad to the Switch Joy-Cons, BAFTA games asked Twitter users to name the best controller ever. But rather than a retro delight, it was the PS5's DualSense controller that emerged victorious. (Fancy your chances? Check out the latest PS5 restock news.)

In the end, it was Sony vs Sony (Image credit: BAFTA Games)

The BEST CONTROLLER EVER TOURNAMENT (our friendly competition!) has come to an end, and you have decided the ultimate winner with the DualSense taking the crown 🥇🎮Reminder: you can watch the #BAFTAGames Awards on 7 April 2022 on all major social and online platforms🏆 pic.twitter.com/wGH5zKdosIMarch 27, 2022 See more

Look, I get it. It's arguably the most technically advanced controller of the lot, with features like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback giving the hardware the edge over the likes of, er, the Super Nintendo's four buttons.

But in the words of everyone's favourite celebrity tidy-upper, does it spark joy? Is the silhouette as iconic as the SNES controller? As revolutionary as the Wii Remote? As downright and fun as the Guitar Hero guitar? Okay, bit of a ridiculous choice, that one – good luck playing Elden Ring on that.

But what about my beloved N64 controller? (Image credit: Nintendo)

I'm a little biased – I wasn't a huge fan of the DualSense design when it first emerged (I still agree with the memes comparing it with a Star Wars helmet). And of course, I'm coming at this from a design perspective. Once again, there's no denying that the DualSense is the most technically proficient controller on the list. But then, the PS5 Pro controller will probably be even more impressive on that front. And there's probably some nostalgia in the mix too. I grew up with the N46 controller, so is it any surprise that it's my favourite?

Still, there are a few controllers I'm pleased to see didn't make the list. I'm looking at you, Sonic Switch controller. I'm also looking at you, McDonald's PS5 controller. And you, Gucci Xbox controller.

