If this is what the new MacBook Air looks like, I'm sold

Plenty of previously neglected Apple products have been given some much-needed design love over the last 12 months, from the iMac to the iPad mini. Still languishing without an update is the MacBook Air – but rumours suggest this is about to change.

We've heard that the new Air will feature a brand new design and, more importantly, a bunch of colourful new hues. And now, a YouTuber has created some stunning renders based on the most persistent design leaks. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best MacBook Air deals available now.)

The machine, said to be the first to pack Apple's new M2 chip, has long been rumoured to be doing away with the current tapered design. Instead, we could be in for a flat profile much more akin to the MacBook Pro.

The pastel hues look great (Image credit: ZONEofTECH)

And as was the case with the 2021 iMac, we might be seeing a return to Apple's colourful days of yore. ZONEofTECH's renders depict the 2022 MacBook Air in no less than 7 hues, including green, yellow and, my personal favourite, orange. The video imagines them in both a faded pastel colour scheme, and in more saturated versions. I'm definitely preferring the former (above) – although those deeper colours (below) are certainly giving off some fun 'Y2K tech' vibes.

I'm not sure Apple would go for such bold colours (Image credit: ZONEofTECH)

And then there are ports. Apple users rejoiced when the company, tail between its legs, reintroduced MagSafe, HDMI and more to the MacBook Pro this month. And if rumours are to be believed, they're coming back to the Air too. It could finally be time to say goodbye to Apple's self-imposed dongle dystopia.

Elsewhere, we've heard that the MacBook Air could feature game-changing display tech. Apple leakers have suggested the Air will have a Mini LED display, a technology that Apple already introduced in last year's MacBook Pro, offering super high brightness and contrast.

Time will tell what Apple has in store for the MacBook Air. But in the meantime, the 2020 M1 model is still incredibly fast and powerful. Check out today's best deals below, and be sure to take a look at the best Apple deals available now.

Read more: