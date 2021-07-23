The next Apple MacBook Air could have a gaming-changing new display

We've been hearing news for a while about a major overhaul of the MacBook Air's design, including rumours that it will be thinner and lighter than ever. Now it's been reported that it will be released in mid-2022 and will have a mini LED display for improved image quality.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst who's provided accurate insights in the past, says the next MacBook Air will have a Mini LED display, a technology that Apple already introduced in this year's iPad Pro 12.9 and is expected to bring to the MacBook Pro later this year (see our guide to the best laptops for graphic design for the best laptops available now).

According to renders, the next MacBook Air will come in seven colours (Image credit: Jon Prosser)

According to MacRumors, Ming-Chi Kuo revealed in a note to investors that the new MacBook Air will have a 13.3-inch mini-LED display. Mini LED technology is increasingly being used in new televisions. It shrinks the LED modules in LCD screens to offer brighter, more vibrant images with a wider colour gamut and truer blacks. Higher contrast allows Mini LED displays to approach the quality of OLED screens – but without the issue of burn-in.



Renders suggest the MacBook Air will be razor thin (Image credit: Jon Prosser)

Although we were hugely impressed with the internal specs of the latest M1 MacBook Air, the design itself had barely changed, leaving it looking a little old compared to the shiny new iMac. It looks like that will change next year. We've already had a glimpse of what the 2022 MacBook Air might look like thanks to renders from our favourite Apple leaker, Jon Prosser. It appears it will have a straight, thinner design and will come in seven colours, inspired by the 2021 iMac. It's also rumoured to have vastly reduced bezels around the 13-inch display.

The new shape alone could be a game-changer for creatives, making the machine more portable – and creating a more obvious difference with the MacBook Pro. Add to that the enhanced visual display of a mini-LED screen, and the MacBook Air will really stand apart from the competition. It's also rumoured that the new model will get a more powerful update on the M1 chip (possibly the M2), a pair of Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports and MagSafe charging.

However, if performance is what's most important for you, there's no need to wait for next year's release since the current M1 MacBook is pretty incredible, offering outstanding performance and battery life. See the best deals available now below.

Best MacBook deals: US

MacBook Pro (M1, 2020): $1,299 $1,099.99 at Amazon

Save $200: This is one of the best prices we've seen for the 2020 MacBook Pro, shaving $200 off the 13.3-inch 256GB, 8GB RAM, MacBook Pro with Apple's M1 chip. It's also on sale at Best Buy.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Air M1: $1,249 $1,099 at Amazon

Save $150: If you want the slimmer model with extra storage, Amazon has $150 off the 2020 Apple MacBook Air with 512GB SSD and the same M1 chip as its bigger sibling. View Deal

Best MacBook deals: UK

Apple MacBook Pro M1 (2020): £1,299 £1,167 at Amazon

Save £132: Almost £150 off any Apple device is worth consideration, and even more so when it's on the powerful 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD MacBook Pro. You'll have to be quick to get this one.

View Deal

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): £1,249 £1,129 at Amazon

Save £119: This is one of the best deals we've seen in the UK on the latest MacBook Air with 512GB SSD. Again, with more than £100, this might not be around for long. View Deal

Read more: