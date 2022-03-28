Someone’s modded Elden Ring – and it’s absolute chaos

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard about the highly anticipated release of Elden Ring. The dark fantasy game was released at the end of February, but already gamers have found a way to shake up it up in an utterly ridiculous fashion.

A video titled 'Elden Ring but ruined by mods' has been shared on Youtube. The video shows the likes of Bugs Bunny, Shrek and Pepe the Frog all being modded into the game – and we can't stop laughing at it. If you're loving the sound of Elden Ring but have nothing to play it on, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best games consoles and treat yourself.

The video was posted by YouTuber ToastedShoes, who has credited Garden of Eyes as the modder of this peculiar version of the game. You get to play as Homer Simpson in this mod, as you take on some seriously bizarre bosses.

It looks as though I'm not the only one loving the sound of this mod, with many YouTube users flooding the video with some pretty funny comments. One user replied, "The only thing that bothers me most is that healing potion is not the Duff beer," and another said, "It's not even a month since the game was released and the modding community is already getting crazy". In fact, it looks as though the video was such a success that Toastedshoes has already shared 'Elden Ring but ruined by mods 2'.

Because where else would you see Homer Simpson fight King Julien? (Image credit: Toastedshoes)

