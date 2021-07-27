Is this what the new Apple MacBook Air will look like?

With Apple's fall event supposedly just a couple of months away, rumours about what the tech giant will unveil next are coming in thick and fast – with much of the chat around the new MacBook Air.

At this point, all anyone can do is speculate about what Apple might have up its sleeve for the super-powerful, ultra-thin laptop. But content creator Devam Jangra has take things a step further with this new MacBook Air concept video...

His idea for the new Air is certainly eye-catching, with the design following in the footsteps of the colourful new iMac range. The video features the laptop in seven vibrant new colours – red, green, yellow, blue, turquoise, orange and purple – which would be a very welcome addition to the usual space grey, gold and silver options currently available.

But it's not just new colours Jangra has focussed on. The concept also highlights the addition of a new MagSafe charging plug (while keeping two USB-C ports, thankfully), plus Touch ID returning to the top right-hand side of the keyboard.

(Image credit: Devam Jangra)

We have no idea if Jangra's designs are based on fact, but we like what we see, particularly if Apple opts for the vibrancy of the colours showcased here. The more muted iMac colours were certainly a refreshing change of pace for the company, but we can't help but wish they had a bit more pop.

It may be a while until we see the final design, with the new MacBook Air reported to be released in mid-2022. Until then, you can get the best current MacBook prices over on our Apple back to school sale article, or in the table below.

