An expert guide to choosing the right MacBook for graphic design

We spoke to the CEO of Upgraded to discover his top picks.

A MacBook to a designer is like a sword to a knight. The right gear can mean the difference between shipping a stunning product (and slaying the dragon) or flailing around rebooting Premier Pro and waiting for things to render. If you’ve ever felt like you could fry an egg on your laptop after opening Photoshop, Illustrator, and Blender, you know what I mean. See our guide to the best MacBook for video editing if you need a reliable laptop for content creation).

I’ve been a freelancer and entrepreneur all my life, and after years of upgrading old MacBooks and reselling to strangers on Facebook Marketplace, I started a company called Upgraded to help make that process easier and more affordable. We’ve helped thousands of people find the right device for them, and we talk to customers every day to learn what matters most when picking a MacBook.

Macbook pro m1The budget choice

MacBook Pro M1 13-inch 8GB RAM, 512 GB SSD (Refurbished)

Price: ~$600

Why: Affordable and surprisingly powerful.

Ideal for: Graphic design, web design, and lighter creative work.

Limitations: May struggle with heavy 3D modeling or multi-layered video projects. And the M1 chip is starting to get a little outdated, though it’s still impressive.

Who it’s for: Designers just starting out or doing hobby work, college students on a budget. Just because you like saving money doesn’t mean you can’t be the next digital Picasso.

MacBook Air M4 The performance choice

MacBook Air M4 15-inch, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Price: $1,199

Why: Offers more power with the new M4 chip while remaining portable and sleek. A big screen gives you more real estate to work with.

Ideal for: Motion graphics, video editing, and multitasking with large files.

Limitations: Lacks the cooling system of the Pro models, so sustained heavy workloads might lead to thermal throttling.

Who it’s for: Designers doing mid-level designing, editing, and rendering, but who want an affordable and portable option. Basically a Goldilocks option.

Macbook Pro dealThe best of both choice

MacBook Pro M4 Pro 14-inch, 24GB RAM, 1 TB SSD

Price: $1,999

Why: Perfect balance of power and portability, with extra RAM to handle large projects and complex multitasking.

Ideal for: High level designers, digital artists, and pros who need speed and efficiency.

Limitations: Higher price tag but delivers serious long-term value.

Who it’s for: This is a great laptop for most designers and creatives. It can handle most workloads with ease, and the active cooling helps keep smooth performance even under heavy workloads. No more MacBooks sounding like a jet engine taking off.

Macbook Pro dealThe ultimate choice

MacBook Pro M4 Max 16-inch, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Price: $3,499

Why: Absolute powerhouse with a large, stunning display and the latest M4 Pro chip.

Ideal for: 3D modelling, animation, and high-res video production.

Limitations: Price and portability, but unmatched for performance.

Who it’s for: Seasoned pros who are doing most of their work on their MacBooks and can afford to go all out. This bad boy will handle just about anything you throw at it, including that 3D kitchen sink you want to render.

