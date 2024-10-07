How to choose a MacBook

Everything to consider when choosing a MacBook this Black Friday, Prime Day in October and beyond.

Wondering how to choose an MacBook this sales season (and beyond)? Then you're in the right place. We've tested and reviewed almost every laptop that Apple has made, and we also track prices throughout the year in order to find the best deals on MacBooks and range of other tech products, so we're well acquainted with the ins and outs of choosing a device.

Prime Day in October runs on October 8-9. Black Friday is technically on 29 November, but deals tend to run through the entire month. That means it's a good idea to start keeping watch on prices throughout October and November. And knowing in advance which MacBook to choose for your needs can give you a good headstart.

A product shot of the MacBook Pro M3Best for power users

MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Max, 2023)

If you need a laptop for high-end video editing, motion effects or 3D work, the MacBook Pro 16 M3 Max is one of the best options around. We were impressed with how smooth it was when editing 4K footage with multiple effects. Read our full MacBook Pro 16 M3 Max review for more details.

Apple MacBook Air M3For travel
MacBook Air 13 (M3, 2024)

The 13-inch MacBook Air remains the most portable of all Apple laptops, and it's more capable than ever thanks to the M3 chip in this year's models. It's perfectly able to handle light image editing and design work, but you'll want to step up the RAM for anything more than that.

Product shot of the MacBook Air 15, one of the best MacBooks for programmingFor office use
MacBook Air 15 (M3, 2024)

The 15-inch MacBook Air has the same sleek design we expect from the Air range with the benefit of a larger screen. That makes it a little less portable, but it provides more screen space for those who spend most of their time working at a desk. Read our full MacBook Air 15 (M3) review.

