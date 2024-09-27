Who needs Prime Day? There are already record low prices on MacBooks

Amazon Prime Day in October may be just over a week away, and we'll be tracking the best MacBook Prime Day deals throughout the sale. But does it make sense to wait? I've compared Amazon's current MacBook prices with those during the last Prime Day in July, and some of them are better today, including a record $300 off the M3 MacBook Pro 14, reduced from $1,599 to $1,299 at Amazon .

The last Prime Day was on 16 and 17 July. Amazon's confirmed upcoming Prime Big Deal Days for 8 and 9 October, which could see some prices fall, but I've been covering MacBook deals on Amazon Prime Day for five years now, and I haven't often seen savings better than those available today. Below, I've rounded up the best MacBook Pro and MacBook Air deals available today – and all of them match or beat the best historical prices, including on the last Prime Day.

The best MacBook deals today

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M3 Max, 2023): $3,999 $3,399 at Amazon

Save $600: If you're using very demanding software, for example for 3D rendering, and you want the most power you can get from an Apple laptop, Amazon currently has 15% off the highest-spec MacBook Pro configuration it sells. This setup packs the M3 Max chip with a massive 48GB of unified memory and 1TB SSD, and the price equals the record saving that we saw during Prime Day in July.

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro 2023): $2,499 $1,869.99 at Amazon

Save $629.01: For an even bigger saving on a slightly less high-end option, you might turn to the previous iteration of the MacBook Pro 16, which is hardly 'old'. Apple released two generations last year: M2 Pro/Max-chipped models in January and then the M3 models in November. It's worth remembering that when Apple boasts about M3 series performance, it compares it against the M1, not the M2. This is a saving of 25%, which is something we rarely see even during Prime Day.

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M3, 2023): $1,599 $1,299 at Amazon

Save $300: If you don't need that amount of power, Amazon also has a record low price on the entry-level M3-chipped configuration of the latest 14-inch laptop. This only comes with 8GB of memory, so it's the least 'pro' Pro and may struggle with more demanding tasks like heavy video editing and 3D work, but it's great value for anyone who needs a device for graphic design, photo editing or general use. And this price is $100 cheaper than the deal we saw during Prime Day in July. I can't see it getting any cheaper until Apple releases M4 MacBooks.

MacBook Air 15 (M2, 2023): $1,299 $998.63 at Amazon

Save $300.47: Finally, the MacBook Air isn't that far behind the performance of the base configuration of the MacBook Pro 14, and this 15-inch model is a great options for people who prefer a slightly larger screen to work on. This model has since been superseded by this year's M3 MacBook Air 15, but it was only released last year, and this is the cheapest price we've seen to date.

See below for more MacBook deals in your region, including other models. For more deals, make sure you follow our guide to Apple Prime Day deals in general.